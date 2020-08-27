156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2020 India witnesses reco ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India witnesses record-breaking 75K COVID-19 cases in a single day

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 27, 2020, 7:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2020, 7:51 pm IST
However, the number of recoveries too zoomed to 25.23 lakhs
A Kolkata doctor carries medical waste. (PTI)
 A Kolkata doctor carries medical waste. (PTI)

New Delhi: With 75, 760 fresh cases and 1, 023 deaths, India recorded the highest single day jump in COVID-19 cases on Thursday as overall cases crossed 33.10 lakhs, while total deaths in the country so far reached 60, 472.

However, the number of recoveries too zoomed to 25.23 lakhs, out of which 56,013 persons were discharged from medical supervision in the last 24 hours. India's Recovery Rate now is 76.24 per cent. The Recovery Rate is best in Delhi (90%), followed by Tamil Nadu (85%), Bihar (83.80%). The country as of Thursday now has 7.26 lakh cases under active medical care.

 

“The sustained high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country, ie, active cases, comprise 21.93% of the total positive cases,” said health ministry officials.

“A focus on standard of care protocol as described in the clinical management protocol of Ministry of Health Ministry, better skilled doctors in the ICUs and hospitals, improved ambulance services, use of non-invasive oxygen and use of investigational therapies have led to the national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) maintaining its downward slide. It has further slumped to stand at 1.83% today,” officials added.

 

As per data, ten States/UTs are faring better in terms of Recovery Rate than the national average. The CFR is lowest in Assam (0.27%), followed by Kerala (0.39%), Bihar (0.42%), Odisha (0.51%), Telangana (0.70%), Tripura (0.87%), Andhra Pradesh (0.93%), Chhattisgarh (0.95%), Goa (1.08%) and Jharkhand (1.09%).

...
