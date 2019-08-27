Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2019 What's up today ...
What's up today: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea, Jaishankar visits Russia, others

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 27, 2019, 8:01 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 8:01 am IST
Here's a ready reckoner of what is lined up in India and the world today.
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Here's a ready reckoner of what is lined up in India and the world today.

SC to hear P Chidambaram's plea against remand order: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a fresh plea filed by senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the August 22 order of the trial court remanding him to CBI's custody till August 26 in the INX Media corruption case.

 

High level team of Minority Affairs ministry to visit Srinagar:  A high-level team of Ministry of Minority Affairs including four-five members will visit Kashmir on August 27-28 to explore the development possibilities in the area. The team will be led by Secretary of the ministry, Shailesh.

Delhi HC to hear fresh plea on Uniform Civil Code:  A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking directions to the Central government and Law Commission of India to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code.

The petition, filed by lawyer Abhinav Beri, submitted that the gender justice and equality, and dignity of women guaranteed under various Articles of the Constitution cannot be secured without the implementation of the Article 44.

External Affairs Minister to begin two-day visit to Russia: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Moscow from August 27 during which he will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Tags: supreme court, p chidambaram, inx media case, cbi, delhi hc, uniform civil code
Location: India, Maharashtra


Kanchipuram SP Kannan, Kanchipuram range DIG Then Mozhi and North zone IG Nagarajan visit the spot with a team of police personnel and inspect the temple on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Tamil Nadu: Another explosive material found

B.M. Kutty

Kutty was proud of Indian roots: Brother

Peelandi at Kodanadu elephant training camp

Activists oppose new name of elephant

Abdul Kader Rahim

Cops record statement of Abdul Rahim again



