What's up today: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea, Jaishankar visits Russia, others

Mumbai: Here's a ready reckoner of what is lined up in India and the world today.

SC to hear P Chidambaram's plea against remand order: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a fresh plea filed by senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the August 22 order of the trial court remanding him to CBI's custody till August 26 in the INX Media corruption case.

High level team of Minority Affairs ministry to visit Srinagar: A high-level team of Ministry of Minority Affairs including four-five members will visit Kashmir on August 27-28 to explore the development possibilities in the area. The team will be led by Secretary of the ministry, Shailesh.

Delhi HC to hear fresh plea on Uniform Civil Code: A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking directions to the Central government and Law Commission of India to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code.

The petition, filed by lawyer Abhinav Beri, submitted that the gender justice and equality, and dignity of women guaranteed under various Articles of the Constitution cannot be secured without the implementation of the Article 44.

External Affairs Minister to begin two-day visit to Russia: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Moscow from August 27 during which he will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.