Top terror operative from Bangladesh held in Kolkata

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Wanted in many cases, the operative is the top most Indian functionary of JMB and main recruiter of the organisation in the country.
The JMB operative was living as a local resident at Pathantoli village in Buniyadpur following his return from Bangladesh recently.
Kolkata: A top operative of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in India was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police from Bihar. Ejaz Ahmad alias Taufique Raza, the accused who is also a chemical engineer, was caught in Gaya on Sunday, said joint commissioner of police Subhankar Sinha Sarkar on Monday.

A satellite phone, Jehadi documents, a laptop and some circuit boards were seized from him. Ejaz was booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 130 (aiding escape of, rescuing or harbouring a prisoner) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. On Monday Ejaz, in his early thirties, was produced at a court in Gaya which granted his transit remand to the STF.

 

Ejaz is being brought to the city. He will be produced at a court on Monday. The STF will seek his remand with a prayer for permission to slap charges of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Its operation jointly with the Bihar Police took place following a specific tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about Ejaz’s location. The STF sent a team to Gaya four days ago to zero in on Ejaz.

The JMB operative was living as a local resident at Pathantoli village in Buniyadpur following his return from Bangladesh recently. Wanted in many cases, he is an Amir (head) of JMB being the top most Indian functionary and main recruiter of the organisation in the country ,according to the STF. He was looking after JMP camps along Indo-Bangla border.

Tags: jamaat-ul-mujahideen bangladesh, special task force, kolkata police
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


