Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2019 Thanks, but no thank ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Thanks, but no thanks, PM Modi tells US on Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 1:07 am IST
All issues with Pak to be settled bilaterally, asserts Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi clasps the hand of President Donald Trump as they share a laugh during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France on Monday. (AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi clasps the hand of President Donald Trump as they share a laugh during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France on Monday. (AP)

New Delhi/Biarritz: Speaking loud and clear in the presence of US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the issues between India and Pakistan were bilateral in nature and he “doesn’t want to trouble any third country” on this, thereby categorically rejecting any case for third-party mediation by the United States or any other country.

In what is seen as a major diplomatic win for India, Mr Trump, in an apparent climbdown from his earlier position when he had offered to mediate, also indicated he felt the two neighbouring countries could resolve their problems.

 

Mr Trump said he and Mr Modi spoke about Kashmir “at great length” on Sunday night and he felt both neighbours can resolve the issue on their own.

The US President apparently raised the Kashmir issue with Mr Modi and said Mr Modi felt he had “the situation under control”.

Speaking on India- Pakistan ties, Mr Modi said both countries were one before 1947 and that they can resolve issues bilaterally through discussions, adding that both should instead combat poverty and other ills together.

India had earlier this month bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union territories and revoked Article 370 that had granted a special status to J&K.

The 40 minute-long bilateral meeting between Mr Modi and Mr Trump that followed the publicly-aired comments focused only on issues of trade and energy and there was no discussion on Kashmir there, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said later.

...
Tags: donald trump, prime minister narendra modi, kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Normalcy returning to J&K, PM Modi tells UN chief

Latest From Nation

Doctors state that there is no proper data yet to establish the fact that air pollution can cause mental disorders and these wrongful publications create a lot of confusion.

Hyderabad: ‘No pollution link to bipolar disorder’

Both outpatient and inpatient services as well surgeries will be suspended in all government hospitals in TN tomorrow.

Chennai: Doctors to go on token strike from today

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan administers the oath of office to three new judges..

Three new Telangana high court judges take oath, strength rises to 14

M. Dana Kishore.

Dana Kishore shifted for non-performance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Viral: Raveena Tandon's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' dance with Prabhas is unmissable; watch

Prabhas and Raveena Tandon. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Woman steals stroller from shop, forgets her baby behind

‘I was devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller,’ store owner Enelio Ortega said. (Photo: Facebook | @bambibabystore)
 

Bihar violinist raves about PM Narendra Modi's appreciation for music

Ranjan Kumar, a 44-year-old violinist, had received a telephone call from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informing him that he had been chosen for performing at a high-profile event, which would be attended by the Prime Minister. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Neha Dhupia enjoys beach vacation with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mi Power bank 2i review: Super-fast charging in your pocket

The styling of teh Mi Powerbank 2i is very minimal and you get a plain black look all over the device.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dana Kishore shifted for non-performance

M. Dana Kishore.

Telangana in dire need of more 108 ambulances

There are many other issues employees of this emergency service complain about. Many of the employees working in 108 are contract employees who work for about 12 hours for a minimum wage of Rs 9,000 per month.

Hyderabad: Trujet flight returns due to fuel leak

The flight landed at the airport’s end where fire staff and emergency personnel evacuated the passengers to the airport terminal.

Normalcy returning to J&K, PM Modi tells UN chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

K'taka gets 3 deputy chief ministers, portfolios allocated to 14 others

Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa along with the newly inducted ministers after the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Tuesday (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham