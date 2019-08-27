Telangana on alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Widespread rainfall is likely to lash across Telangana and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The forecast is that on August 28-29 heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Telangana. Some part of coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to receive heavy rainfall. The northern part of Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated places," Y K Reddy, scientist, meteorological department, told ANI.

"Light or moderate rain is expected till Wednesday morning in northern Adilabad, eastern Khammam and Warangal district of Telangana," Reddy further said.