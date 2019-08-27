Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2019 Suspected militants ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Suspected militants kill J&K man in first attack after Article 370 repeal

PTI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Abdul Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area were abducted by unidentified gunmen, police spokesperson said.
Territories
 Territories

Srinagar: In a first such incident after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, suspected militants on Monday abducted two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district and later shot one of them dead, police said.

Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from ‘Dhok’, a temporary shelter, from the forested area of Tral in Pulwama district around 7:30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

 

He said the bullet-riddled body of Kohli was later recovered by a search and rescue party, while an operation to trace the other person is underway.

This is the first militant attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into Union Territories on August 5.

Following the Centre’s move, restrictions were put in place in Kashmir Valley. Though restrictions have been eased in most of Kashmir, normal life continued to remain paralysed with shops and business establishments closed and transport off the roads.

On August 20, an Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and a special police officer were killed, while a police sub-inspector was injured in a gunfight in Baramulla district of north Kashmir - the first encounter between security forces and ultras after August 5.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, militants, kashmir issue, lashkar-e-taiba
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Primary schools also re-opened in Srinagar and Rajouri districts earlier this week. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: Primary school and markets re-open; life slowly returning to normal

After the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to Centre, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the central government now 'usurps a huge windfall' from RBI. (Photo: File)

Modi govt usurping huge windfall from RBI: Jairam Ramesh

Moreover, sources said that one truck driver was targeted and killed in Bijbehara in Anantnag district by stone-pelting criminals. (Representational image)

Heavy ceasefire violation at two locations in J&K's Poonch: Army sources

Governor Vajubhai Vala, on the advice of the Chief Ministers also allocated portfolios to all 17 ministers which were sworn in as members of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet. (Photo: ANI)

Will work hard to bring good name to Yediyurappa's govt: K'taka Dy CM Laxman Savadi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Odisha man orders grocery items, finds 5.5-feet Cobra inside box

A Cobra snake that was found inside a parcel sent through courier service was rescued by the forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI videoscreengrab)
 

Last date to file GST annual returns extended till 30 November

Earlier, GST taxpayers were to file required returns by August 31.
 

Why the CIA doesn’t spy on the UAE

The CIA, the NSA and the White House declined to comment on US espionage practices in the UAE. (Photo: AP)
 

Did Salman Khan just hint about his upcoming Eid 2020 film?

Salman Khan.
 

Helping reduce Indo-Pak tension 1 of 5 takeaways from G7: White House

President Donald Trump returned home from the Group of Seven Summit held in the French city of Biarritz from August 24 to 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'PM, FM clueless on how to solve economic disaster,' says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi pens letter to Union ministers, seeks help for flood-hit Wayanad

Rahul went on to share that during his recent visit to Wayanad, he 'received representations regarding setting up medical relief camps staffed by health specialists in Nilambur.' (photo: File)

Refused treatment in Antigua, can't file report: Mehul Choksi to Bombay HC

In a plea, Mehul Choksi had challenged the proceedings initiated against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a lower court to declare him a fugitive economic offender in the scam. (photo: File)

Telangana on alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday. (Representational Image)

'She used to kiss previous MPs' feet': BJP MP from Guna on woman collector

Yadav was protesting over the issue of bad crops. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham