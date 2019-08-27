Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2019 'She used to kiss pr ...
'She used to kiss previous MPs' feet': BJP MP from Guna on woman collector

Published Aug 27, 2019, 9:03 am IST
The BJP leader had defeated Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
 Yadav was protesting over the issue of bad crops. (Photo: ANI)

Ashok Nagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Guna, KP Yadav on Monday stoked a controversy after making a derogatory remark against the woman Collector of Ashok Nagar district here while protesting in the area.

"She earlier used to visit every village to meet previous MPs and kiss their feet. Today an MP himself came and if she can't address the issues, I'll sit here on the road," Yadav can be heard saying in a video which has gone viral.

 

Yadav was protesting over the issue of bad crops.

