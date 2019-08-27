Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2019 Pakistan may instiga ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan may instigate violence in Kashmir: Army chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Aug 27, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
He said Pakistan might use the violence as an excuse to bring international attention to the Valley.
'We must gradually allow the people to appreciate the benefits that will accrue to them with the actions were taken by the government,' General Rawat said. (Photo: File)
 'We must gradually allow the people to appreciate the benefits that will accrue to them with the actions were taken by the government,' General Rawat said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Indian Army has said Pakistan may end up instigating violence in Kashmir while trying to internationalise the issue in world forums.

“From the rhetoric and false information campaign launched by Pakistan, it is evident they are likely to create a situation to instigate violence,” Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat said, the Hindustan Times reported.

 

He said Pakistan might use the violence as an excuse to bring international attention to the Valley – stating that the violence was a result of scrapping Article 370.

India recently stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated the state into two Union territories, which will come in force from October 31.

To prevent the loss of life in protests, the state has been kept under tight security, with communication channels snapped in large parts and top leaders kept in house arrest.

“We must gradually allow the people to appreciate the benefits that will accrue to them with the actions were taken by the government. Curbs on social media will prevent the spread of disinformation and therefore our actions should be calibrated,” General Rawat said.

The Indian Army has made it clear that preventing loss of life in J&K is their priority. “The situation in J&K and the Valley, in particular, must be managed to avoid loss of innocent lives,” General Rawat added.

Pakistan’s woes increased on Monday after Trump did a quick u-turn at the G7 summit in France, agreeing to Modi’s contention that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

A rattled Imran Khan immediately called himself Kashmir’s ambassador and said he would tell the world what was happening in Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

It is reported that Islamabad has activated several terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) close to the international border.

Read: After Imran warns on Art 370, sleepy terror camps came alive in PoK: report

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, indian army, bipin rawat, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Primary schools also re-opened in Srinagar and Rajouri districts earlier this week. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: Primary school and markets re-open; life slowly returning to normal

After the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to Centre, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the central government now 'usurps a huge windfall' from RBI. (Photo: File)

Modi govt usurping huge windfall from RBI: Jairam Ramesh

Moreover, sources said that one truck driver was targeted and killed in Bijbehara in Anantnag district by stone-pelting criminals. (Representational image)

Heavy ceasefire violation at two locations in J&K's Poonch: Army sources

Governor Vajubhai Vala, on the advice of the Chief Ministers also allocated portfolios to all 17 ministers which were sworn in as members of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet. (Photo: ANI)

Will work hard to bring good name to Yediyurappa's govt: K'taka Dy CM Laxman Savadi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Odisha man orders grocery items, finds 5.5-feet Cobra inside box

A Cobra snake that was found inside a parcel sent through courier service was rescued by the forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI videoscreengrab)
 

Last date to file GST annual returns extended till 30 November

Earlier, GST taxpayers were to file required returns by August 31.
 

Why the CIA doesn’t spy on the UAE

The CIA, the NSA and the White House declined to comment on US espionage practices in the UAE. (Photo: AP)
 

Did Salman Khan just hint about his upcoming Eid 2020 film?

Salman Khan.
 

Helping reduce Indo-Pak tension 1 of 5 takeaways from G7: White House

President Donald Trump returned home from the Group of Seven Summit held in the French city of Biarritz from August 24 to 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jammu: Primary school and markets re-open; life slowly returning to normal

Primary schools also re-opened in Srinagar and Rajouri districts earlier this week. (Photo: ANI)

Heavy ceasefire violation at two locations in J&K's Poonch: Army sources

Moreover, sources said that one truck driver was targeted and killed in Bijbehara in Anantnag district by stone-pelting criminals. (Representational image)

VT-AVV aircraft crashes at Dhanipur airstrip in Aligarh, no injuries reported

A trainer aircraft, VT-AVV, crashed here at the Dhanipur airstrip after one of its wheels got stuck in wires during the landing on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

INX case: Chidambaram's counsel seeks transcript of ED interrogation

On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED. (Photo: File)

SC to look into urgent listing plea filed by rebel K'taka MLAs against their ouster

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the registrar will look into the urgent listing of the petition filed by 15 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs against their ouster under the anti-defection law from the Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham