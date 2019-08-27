Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2019 Pak deploys over 100 ...
Pak deploys over 100 SSG commandos along LoC, Indian Army watching closely

Published Aug 27, 2019, 6:31 pm IST
The Indian agencies have also seen the deployment of Pakistani commandos near the Sir Creek area in the Pakistani territory.
New Delhi: In a possible attempt to carry out BAT action against the Indian Army, the Pakistan Army has deployed more than 100 Special Services Group (SSG) commandos along the Line of Control.

The Indian Army is closely monitoring the activities of these commandos, who are seen working closely with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terrorist groups, Army sources said here.

 

The Pakistan Army's SSG commandos have been actively taking part in ceasefire violations and have suffered casualties as well because of the Indian retaliations.

Recently intelligence inputs had suggested that JeM has deployed a team of around 12 Afghan jihadis in the Leepa Valley. Terrorist may try to carry out BAT action against Indian targets.

JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother Rauf Azhar held meeting with his terrorist launch commanders in Bahawalpur on August 19-20. Terrorists are being readied for action along the borders to carry out 'stellar action' against major Indian cities.

Sources said that Pakistan agencies are also in the process of recruiting Afghan terrorists to carry out action against Indian security forces. Afghans are being recruited probably to replace the Kashmiri terrorists as local commanders.

