NRI wants Tushar Vellappally to pay 3m dirham

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 27, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Tushar Vellappally
 Tushar Vellappally

Thrissur: NDA convenor Tushar Vellappally faces tough times with the complainant in the cheque fraud case taking a strong stand against him at the Ajman court during the hearing on Monday.

It is learnt that the complainant, NRI businessman Nazil Abdullah of Mathilakam here,  demanded nearly three million Dirhams, one third of the amount on the cheque, which Tushar failed to pay him as part of a sub-contract deal between them.

 

Nazil also presented the agreement with Tushar along with the security cheque number before the court. Though Tushar’s counsel argued that the nine-million Dirhams cheque with his signature could be forged, no complaint on the matter was filed by the defendant.

Tushar, who is on a 20-day bail, told the court he was ready to pay an amount much less than what Nazil demanded. Tushar would not be able to leave UAE without settling the case.

The mediations will continue in Ajman before the next hearing.

Meanwhile, Nazil’s friends at the engineering college where he studied have offered to pay the legal expenses for him.

Top NRI businessmen like M. A. Yusuff Ali, who played a key role in getting bail for Thushar, have decided to keep off the matter and asked both the parties to settle the matter among themselves, it is learnt.

