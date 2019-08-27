No non-Hindu staff allowed in TTD: LV Subrahmanyam

TIRUPATI: After the Chief Secretary, L.V. Subrahmanyam, made it clear that employees who were converted to other religions from Hinduism would not be allowed to continue in the service of the endowments department, the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have ordered their vigilance counterparts to identity those employees who were practicing religions other than Hinduism, it was learnt.

It may be recalled that reacting to reports of proselytisation atop Tirumala hills and over non-Hindu employees working in TTD as well as other temples under the endowments department control, the Chief Secretary asked those employees who were engaged in practicing religions other than Hinduism to voluntarily give them up, so as not to hurt the sentiments of devotees.

He made these remarks while addressing media persons at Tirupati on Sunday after a review meeting with TTD officials. “The antecedents of those who submitted a wrong declaration to hide their religion for the sake of getting a job in TTD would be checked thoroughly. If anyone was found to be violating the rules, stringent actions would be taken and they have to face further consequences,” Mr Subrahmanyam warned.

Soon after the Chief Secretary asked officials not to hesitate to conduct surprise checks in the houses of employees working under TTD and Endowments Depart-ment to ensure that they were not practicing any religion other than Hinduism, it was learnt that TTD officials directed the Vigilance and Security wing to work on the same.

The Chief Secretary also said in his interaction with the media that irrespective of rank and cadre, those who were found to be practicing religions other than Hinduism and working in the department, would not be allowed to continue in their positions.

“Those non-Hindu employees working in the TTD or endowments should voluntarily come out and show up themselves if they have courage. If needed, we won’t hesitate to conduct surprise inspections in the houses of employees to ensure they are not practicing other religions,’’ the Chief Secretary informed.