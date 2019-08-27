Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2019 No non-Hindu staff a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No non-Hindu staff allowed in TTD: LV Subrahmanyam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Aug 27, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Vigilance to identify those practicing non-Hindu religion.
L.V. Subrahmanyam.
  L.V. Subrahmanyam.

TIRUPATI: After the Chief Secretary, L.V. Subrahmanyam, made it clear that employees who were converted to other religions from Hinduism would not be allowed to continue in the service of the endowments department, the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have ordered their vigilance counterparts to identity those employees who were practicing religions other than Hinduism, it was learnt.

It may be recalled that reacting to reports of proselytisation atop Tirumala hills and over non-Hindu employees working in TTD as well as other temples under the endowments department control, the Chief Secretary asked those employees who were engaged in practicing religions other than Hinduism to voluntarily give them up, so as not to hurt the sentiments of devotees.

 

He made these remarks while addressing media persons at Tirupati on Sunday after a review meeting with TTD officials. “The antecedents of those who submitted a wrong declaration to hide their religion for the sake of getting a job in TTD would be checked thoroughly. If anyone was found to be violating the rules, stringent actions would be taken and they have to face further consequences,” Mr Subrahmanyam warned.

Soon after the Chief Secretary asked officials not to hesitate to conduct surprise checks in the houses of employees working under TTD and Endowments Depart-ment to ensure that they were not practicing any religion other than Hinduism, it was learnt that TTD officials directed the Vigilance and Security wing to work on the same.

The Chief Secretary also said in his interaction with the media that irrespective of rank and cadre, those who were found to be practicing religions other than Hinduism and working in the department, would not be allowed to continue in their positions.

“Those non-Hindu employees working in the TTD or endowments should voluntarily come out and show up themselves if they have courage. If needed, we won’t hesitate to conduct surprise inspections in the houses of employees to ensure they are not practicing other religions,’’ the Chief Secretary informed.

...
Tags: l.v. subrahmanyam, hinduism, tirumala tirupati devasthanams
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Employees with their pets at Ola office in Bengaluru.

In office with pets! Ola celebrates Dog Day

Mayor Gangambike, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad and others flag off a truck carrying plastic waste to Kempegowda International Airport on Monday.

Bengaluru: KIA to use 11 tonnes of plastic for roads

Air passengers heading to catch their flights at KIA have complained that long queues at the toll gate are delaying thier journey, increasing the risk of them mssing flights.

Bengaluru: Toll trouble for passengers

In 2010, BMTC and South Western Railway (SWR) introduced free mini-bus services between KSR City railway station and the bus stand (Majestic) from 5 am to 10 pm. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Commuters demand more buses from rail stations to bus stands



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Viral: Raveena Tandon's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' dance with Prabhas is unmissable; watch

Prabhas and Raveena Tandon. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Woman steals stroller from shop, forgets her baby behind

‘I was devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller,’ store owner Enelio Ortega said. (Photo: Facebook | @bambibabystore)
 

Bihar violinist raves about PM Narendra Modi's appreciation for music

Ranjan Kumar, a 44-year-old violinist, had received a telephone call from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informing him that he had been chosen for performing at a high-profile event, which would be attended by the Prime Minister. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Neha Dhupia enjoys beach vacation with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mi Power bank 2i review: Super-fast charging in your pocket

The styling of teh Mi Powerbank 2i is very minimal and you get a plain black look all over the device.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada: Flyover contractor ‘blocks’ stadium work

Equipment used to mix concrete for the Kanakadurga flyover is seen at the site allotted for the stadium at Vidyadharapuram, in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo: Ch. Narayana Rao)

Bhubaneswar: Villagers bury dead youth in cow dung to bring him back

Residents of Pamara village under Baragaon police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday buried the body of a youth in cow dung believing that he will get back life.

AP High Court nod for CBI probe on mining

Following a writ filed by former MLC T.V.G. Krishna Reddy in the High Court earlier, it ordered the State Government to take steps to stop illegal mining activity.

Odisha sand remains first choice in Visakhapatnam

Meanwhile, consumers found it easy to continue purchasing their required quantity of sand from Odisha and since the unit cost is almost the same as the government price, they have no misgivings either. More importantly, they avoid providing documents, pictures and plan details for a single unit of sand.

Madras HC upholds order to dismiss judicial officer for misconduct

Madras High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham