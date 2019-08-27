J&K: Terrorists abduct and kill 2 civilians in Pulwama

The terrorists had kidnapped the two from their residential Dohkas in Nageberan area yesterday. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama: Bodies of two civilians were found in Lachi Top Behak forest area in Tral here on Tuesday, a day after they were kidnapped by unidentified terrorists from the region.

The victims have been identified as Qadeer Kohli and Manzoor Ahmad Kohli.

"Dead bodies of both the abducted civilians have been found at Lachi Top Behak forest area Tral and handed over to legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities," said an official statement.

The terrorists had kidnapped the two from their residential Dohkas in Nageberan area yesterday.

"A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the law in Tral Police Station and investigation in on," it added.