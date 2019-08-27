Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2019 INX case: Chidambara ...
INX case: Chidambaram's counsel seeks transcript of ED interrogation

PTI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.
On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED. (Photo: File)
 On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram's counsel on Tuesday sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case.

The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

 

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and "behind the back" for seeking custody of the accused.

On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

...
Primary schools also re-opened in Srinagar and Rajouri districts earlier this week. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: Primary school and markets re-open; life slowly returning to normal

After the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to Centre, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the central government now 'usurps a huge windfall' from RBI. (Photo: File)

Modi govt usurping huge windfall from RBI: Jairam Ramesh

Moreover, sources said that one truck driver was targeted and killed in Bijbehara in Anantnag district by stone-pelting criminals. (Representational image)

Heavy ceasefire violation at two locations in J&K's Poonch: Army sources

Governor Vajubhai Vala, on the advice of the Chief Ministers also allocated portfolios to all 17 ministers which were sworn in as members of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet. (Photo: ANI)

Will work hard to bring good name to Yediyurappa's govt: K'taka Dy CM Laxman Savadi



