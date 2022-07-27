  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2022 Several areas in Hyd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Several areas in Hyderabad inundated after water release

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jul 27, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
City streets were inundated and flood water entered the houses at Chaderghat. (Photo:DC/S. Surender Reddy)
 City streets were inundated and flood water entered the houses at Chaderghat. (Photo:DC/S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: People living along the Musi river, downstream of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs, are reeling from the release of over 15,000 cusecs of water that inundated parts of Chaderghat, Kamalanagar, Shankarnagar and Moosanagar. So far, the HMWS&SB opened 13 gates of the Osmanasagar, up to six feet, releasing 8,281 cusecs and eight gates of the Himayatsagar, up to three feet, releasing 7,708 cusecs.

With an inflow of around 7,500 cusecs, the water level of the Osmansagar reservoir is currently at 1,788.8 feet, against a full tank level of 1,790 feet, while inflows of around 7,000 cusecs have pushed up the water level at Himayatsagar to 1,761.3 feet, against a full tank level of 1,763.5 feet.

Officials of the GHMC have evacuated residents of 60 colonies on Musi’s banks, and are making arrangements to evacuate residents of another 100 colonies if the situation worsens. However, residents who were evacuated complained of poor facilities at relief centres, especially food quality.

As water levels rose over the danger level, Chaderghat and Moosarambagh causeways were shut and traffic diverted.

HMWS&SB officials told Deccan Chronicle that they had been preparing to open the gates for a week, as the water levels continued to fluctuate, but finally reached FRL on Saturday night. They immediately alerted the police, revenue and GHMC officials before opening the sluice gates.

Officials said that taking the opportunity, many industries located upstream of Musi were also releasing untreated water, as evidenced by the pungent smell and froth formation. Children swimming in the highly contaminated water at Chaderghat also raised health concerns.

Tags: musi river, himayatsagar gates lifted, osmansagar gates lifted, hyderabad news, telangana news, hyderabad flood
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


