  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2022 SC asks if Finance C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC asks if Finance Commission can regulate revenue to states to discourage freebies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jul 27, 2022, 2:15 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 2:15 am IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to ascertain from the Finance Commission whether the allocation of revenue to states could be regulated, to discourage political parties from announcing freebies in their election manifestos.

Describing the practice of promising freebies as a “very serious” issue that needed to be “controlled”, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, heading a bench comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli, sought to know what could be done by the Finance Commission to curb or discourage freebies.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by an advocate, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking direction to the Election Commission to include in the Election Symbol Allotment and Recognition Order a provision prohibiting recognised national and state-level political parties from making promises of freebies.

Finding the position taken by the Central government lawyer ambiguous, the court asked if the Centre viewed the issue as a serious one. “Why don’t you say that they have nothing to do with the issue?” the court said.  

Posting the matter for hearing next week, the court told the government counsel, “It is a very serious issue. What is your suggestion on how you are going to control it?”

In the course of the hearing, Chief Justice Ramana asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal — describing him as a senior parliamentarian and a senior lawyer — who was in the court in connection with another matter, what he thought about the issue.

Describing the freebies as a “serious matter”, Sibal said that the Centre cannot do much about it and suggested that the Finance Commission could deal with the issue.

“The Finance Commission, when it makes allocations for various states, should take the burden of freebies on the state finances into account,” Sibal said, adding that 42 per cent of the revenue is allocated to states by the Finance Commission.

When the PIL petitioner said that political parties should be barred from making promises, the court questioned, “How can you say political parties cannot make promises? They are entitled to make promises.”

Upadhyay told the court that the combined debt of all the cases put together stands at Rs 70 lakh crore.

“Tell us how we can manage it. We must also know how we are going to control it,” CJI Ramana asked the petitioner.

...
Tags: finance commission, freebies, political parties, election manifestos
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

3 TRS MPs among 19 suspended from RS

Kodandaram Nagar colony near Saroornagar Lake inundated due to rains.(Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

Heavy rains lash 13 districts in TS

To be held criminally responsible, a person must have known what they did during the criminal act and must be told that it was wrong under the law, said Mamta Rajkumar, a city-based activist. — AFP Photo

Jail dept. should reform prisoners: Activists

A 40-year-old patient from Kamareddy who was suspected of having monkeypox tested negative for the virus. (DC file photo)

Monkeypox suspect tests negative, fresh case in Khammam



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Record Rs 1.4L bids on day 1 of 5G auction

India's first auction of the ultra-high speed 5G spectrum on Tuesday attracted bids of over Rs 1.45 lakh crore. (PTI file photo)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI file photo)

Free booster shots for adults at government hospitals from Friday

As of now, the booster dose is available free of cost to only healthcare workers, frontline workers and all elderly population above 60 years of age at government vaccination centres. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->