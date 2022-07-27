  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2022 Monkeypox suspect te ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Monkeypox suspect tests negative, fresh case in Khammam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 27, 2022, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 1:53 am IST
A 40-year-old patient from Kamareddy who was suspected of having monkeypox tested negative for the virus. (DC file photo)
 A 40-year-old patient from Kamareddy who was suspected of having monkeypox tested negative for the virus. (DC file photo)

KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old patient from Kamareddy who was suspected of having monkeypox tested negative for the virus. However, another case of suspected monkeypox was reported in Khammam district at the same time.

Samples of the patient undergoing isolation at the Government Fever Hospital in the city were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, where the samples tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, said Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao. According to sources, doctors at the Fever Hospital are under the impression that the patient may be infected with chickenpox, which also causes lesions on the body.

The patient, who returned from Kuwait on July 6, developed the symptoms on July 20 in Kamareddy. After a doctor at a private clinic suspected him of having monkeypox, the patient was directed to the Kamareddy Government Hospital, from where he was sent to Fever Hospital, the nodal centre for monkeypox in the state.

The second suspected case of monkeypox was reported at Arempula in Khammam Rural mandal on Tuesday. The patient, a native of Uttar Pradesh and a worker in a granite factory, suffered some symptoms similar to monkeypox, including small red blisters on his body and fever, following which he went to a private hospital.

The doctors at the hospital informed the Khammam district medical and health officer (DMHO) G. Malathi about the patient. The patient was then immediately sent to the district headquarters hospital in Khammam, where doctors conducted some tests.

Superintendent of the hospital Venkateswarlu said the patient had symptoms similar to those caused by monkeypox, but they could not come to a conclusion at present. “We are not ready to take the risk at this hour and are shifting the patient to the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, where further tests will be conducted. If necessary, the blood samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune,” he said.

Until Tuesday, four cases of the virus, declared a ‘global health emergency’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO), have been confirmed in the country — three in Kerala and one in Delhi. The patient in Delhi has no history of recent international travel, unlike the three in Kerala.

...
Tags: monkeypox virus, government fever hospital, dr g. srinivasa rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

3 TRS MPs among 19 suspended from RS

Kodandaram Nagar colony near Saroornagar Lake inundated due to rains.(Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

Heavy rains lash 13 districts in TS

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks if Finance Commission can regulate revenue to states to discourage freebies

To be held criminally responsible, a person must have known what they did during the criminal act and must be told that it was wrong under the law, said Mamta Rajkumar, a city-based activist. — AFP Photo

Jail dept. should reform prisoners: Activists



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Record Rs 1.4L bids on day 1 of 5G auction

India's first auction of the ultra-high speed 5G spectrum on Tuesday attracted bids of over Rs 1.45 lakh crore. (PTI file photo)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI file photo)

Free booster shots for adults at government hospitals from Friday

As of now, the booster dose is available free of cost to only healthcare workers, frontline workers and all elderly population above 60 years of age at government vaccination centres. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->