Jagan wants permanent solutions for floods

KAKINADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked officials to find permanent solutions to mitigate hardships caused by recurring floods in River Godavari.

Reviewing with officials and public representatives ongoing flood and relief works at the R&B Guest House in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday night, he wanted them to prepare the necessary estimates, so that permanent solutions could be launched in November.

The CM asked officials not to be negligent in implementing flood relief works and carry out all enumeration in a transparent manner. There must be a social audit of the enumeration list. Names of those missing from the list should also be recorded. “Such steps will make Andhra Pradesh a role model in the country,” he pointed out.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said river bunds of canals and River Godavari must be strengthened. Plans should be prepared in consultation with a team of technical experts to save Rajamahendravaram city from floods. He wanted community halls constructed on islet villages, as they could be used as rehabilitation centres for people during calamities.

The Chief Minister inquired about supply of power in flood-hit areas. He told electricity officials to verify every critical report published in media. They should rectify the problem if true or issue a counter to the news in media.

Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, information minister Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, home minister T. Vanitha, civil supplies minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, R&B minister Dadisetty Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja), industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, MLAs, MPS, MLCs and others were present at the review meeting.