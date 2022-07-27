  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2022 Heavy rains lash 13 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains lash 13 districts in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 27, 2022, 2:24 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 2:24 am IST
Kodandaram Nagar colony near Saroornagar Lake inundated due to rains.(Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)
 Kodandaram Nagar colony near Saroornagar Lake inundated due to rains.(Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

HYDERABAD: After a brief lull, rains returned to haunt the people in several parts of the city and the state on Tuesday disrupting normal life and damaging standing crops to a large extent. Vikarabad received the highest rainfall of 13 cm. Thirteen districts out of total 33 received heavy rainfall.

The rains resulted in inundation of roads and houses, slow-moving traffic and disrupted schedules.

The flood level in Godavari is rising rapidly, keeping officials and people on toes. The Sriramsagar and Yellampalli projects in the Godavari basin received huge inflows. Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects in Krishna basin also received significant inflows on Tuesday.

Apart from Vikarabad, heavy rainfall was recoreded at Markook (11 cm), Tamsi (7 cm), Basar (9 cm), Navipet (8 cm), Parvathagiri (7 cm), Jinnaram (9 cm), Ghatkesar (9 cm), Bhongir (7.20 cm) and Sultanabad (5.31 cm).

In the city, Charminar received 9.08 cm, Hayathnagar 7.95 cm and Rajendranagar about 4.9 cm.

The state received average rainfall of 1.85 cm against the normal 9.1 mm with deviation of 103 per cent.

Heavy rainfall in the range of 6.45 cm to 11.55 cm was recorded in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Warangal districts.

Moderate rainfall in the range of 1.56 cm to 6.44 cm was recorded in many places all over the state except Mulugu, Bhupalapalli and Suryapet districts, where light rains were witnessed. The state's average cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 26 was 66.73 cm against normal 33.38 cm with deviation of 100 per cent.

The average cumulative rainfall under GHMC limits from June 1 to July 26 was 44.2 cm against normal 25.7 cm with deviation of
72 per cent.

...
Tags: highest rainfall in hyderabad, telangana news, heavy rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


