Financial assistance soon, CM Jagan assures flood victims

Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to flood-hit areas at Mekalavaripeta in Razole mandal of Konaseema district on Tuesday. (Photo: DC/ A Manikanta Kumar)

KAKINADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Tuesday that enumeration of the flood-affected people has begun in various areas and collectors would submit their reports within 15 days.

After receiving the reports, the government would provide flood assistance to them, he said.

The chief minister said the state government would provide compensation to farmers for the crop losses and other damages they suffered for their houses etc. “The chief minister need not visit the flood-hit areas during the time of floods. He would monitor the scenes and give directions to collectors to provide immediate relief and save the lives of flood victims and others, Jagan said.

The CM visited areas like Burugulanka, Ganti Pedapudi Lanka, Arigelavaripeta, Udimudi Lanka, Puchakayalavari Peta and Vadrevu Palli in P Gannavaram mandal and Mekalavaripalem in Razole mandal of Konaseema district on Tuesday.

He went to the G.Pedapudi Lanka village from G Pedapudi village by “punt’’ and later visited the islet villages by tractor braving the rains on in the afternoon.

Jagan interacted with the flood-hit people and he promised them a bridge linking the main village to the other hamlets. Works for the bride would begin in three months.

“When a natural calamity like floods strikes an area, it is the responsibility of the chief minister to ensure that help reached the affected people. “There is no room for theatrics or publicity stunts while undertaking such efforts, he said.

“When national calamities occurred when he was chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu arrived at some spots and suspended or dismissed some officials and played a drama. When a CM visits such areas, the whole administrative machinery will be with him. If so, it will not be possible to take up flood relief works properly,” Jagan said.

The CM said. “When River Godavari was flooded, I asked collectors to take necessary steps and render all help to the victims. When I visit the areas after a week, not a single complaint should arise from the people.’

He said that from the collector to volunteer, everyone has rendered great services during the present floods and supplied essential commodities and a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to each affected on time.

Jagan asked the flood victims whether they received the flood relief announced by the government or not. If they got it, they should give good marks to the district collector, he said.

“The victims say the government machinery has rendered good services to them.

When I interacted with the victims, the farmers said that the earlier floods to Godavari in July had caused huge losses to them as vegetable crops like mirchi, ladies finger etc were badly damaged.

A woman, Matha Jyothi, said her husband met with an accident while he was helping the flood victims. He received a head injury, she said and sought help from the CM. Jagan asked officials to provide a job to him.

Information and PR minister SV Gopalakrishna, home minister Taneti Vanitha, road transport minister Viswaroop, P Gannavaram MLA Kondeti Chittibabu, Razole MLA Vara Prasada, Mummidivaram MLA and Konaseema district YSRC chief Ponnada Satish, Rajya Sabha member Subhash Bose and district collector Himanshu Shukla were present.