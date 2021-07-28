Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2021 Vaccination only ans ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vaccination only answer to Covid-19, says Andhra Pradesh CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 28, 2021, 3:19 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2021, 6:59 am IST
He said that the positivity rate was reduced to 2.82 percent from 25 percent during the second wave
The Chief Minister said the first dose of vaccine was administered to 1.53 crore people of the required seven core doses. (Twitter)
 The Chief Minister said the first dose of vaccine was administered to 1.53 crore people of the required seven core doses. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held Spandana programme through video conference with district collectors and SPs and discussed a wide range of issues including Covid here on Tuesday. Interacting with the officials, the Chief Minister asserted that vaccination was the only answer to Coronavirus.

The Chief Minister directed district collectors to be alert for a possible third wave of Covid-19 and said they should be ready with a district wise action plan by the end of August. He directed them to increase infrastructure facilities, biomedical equipment and oxygen beds as per the requirement, and complete paediatric care training to staff nurses.

 

The Chief Minister said the country had been manufacturing fewer vaccine doses than the actual requirement and the state government had been vaccinating people as per the allocations made by the Central government. He said the impact of Covid had been decreasing gradually and the positivity rate was reduced to 2.82 percent from 25 percent during the second wave.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of village secretariat staff, volunteers, Asha workers, doctors, ANMs and district collectors in containing the Covid-19 and said door-to-door fever survey was conducted 13 times and the people with symptoms were identified, tested and provided treatment. He congratulated them for putting efforts to decrease the mortality rate and containing the spread of the virus.

 

The Chief Minister said focused testing should be done through RTPCR tests by identifying people with symptoms and added that tests should be conducted to whoever asked for it. He said 104 services should be utilised effectively, fever surveys should be conducted regularly, masks and social distancing should be followed strictly. In view of the decreasing caseload, the number of hospitals and Covid care centres should be maintained, he said and added that Covid treatment was being provided at 302 hospitals and 123 Covid care centres at present.

 

The Chief Minister said the first dose of vaccine was administered to 1.53 crore people of the required seven core doses and added that the vaccine was administered to 75.89 percent of people above 45 years of age and it needed to reach 90 percent and then the vaccine should be administered to other priority sectors. He said priority should be given to teachers, pregnant women and students. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to pay special attention to vaccination to teachers as the schools were being reopened.

The Chief Minister said the state government had set the target to plant one crore saplings from August 15 to August 30 and directed the district collectors to take necessary measures. He said the tenders regarding procurement of plant saplings should be completed by August 5 and the remaining works should be expedited. He said sarpanches volunteers and secretariat staff in villages should be involved in the programme. He asked them to focus on providing water and protecting the sapling apart from planting it.

 

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana, chief secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, land administration chief commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, agriculture special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, housing special chief secretary Ajay Jain, urban development and municipal administration special chief secretary Y. Srilakshmi, revenue principal secretary V Usha Rani, health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, panchayat raj and rural development principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, finance principal secretary shashi bhushan, disaster management commissioner K. Kannababu and other officials were present.

 

...
Tags: jaganmohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 28 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases. — AP/PTI

Stage set for Jaishankar, Blinken talks

While Mizoram wants it to be along the inner line notified in 1875, which Mizo tribes feel is part of their historical homeland, Assam wants it to be demarcated according to district demarcation done much later. — Representational image/PTI

Assam-Mizo dispute hangs fire for decades

The 12th Edition of Indo-Russia joint military exercise INDRA 2021 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from August 1, 2021. — Representational image/AP

Rajnath to attend SCO meet at Tajikistan today

The counsel said the material relief by the police against Parra was the sum and substance of the NIA charge sheet filed in a Jammu court from where he has already been granted bail. (Twitter)

Mehbooba Mufti’s aide Waheed Parra denied bail after charged with terror offences



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

Kerala's 'oldest learner' Bhageerathi Amma no more

She had scripted history by becoming the oldest student by clearing the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission in 2019. (PTI file photo)

Kamal Haasan to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow on Cinematography Bill

Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi Metro start running with full seating capacity; standing in coaches not allowed

Commuters in a train after the Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo: PTI)

Govt dismisses reports on missing target of vaccine administeration by July-end

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->