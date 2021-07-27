Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2021 SC issues notice on ...
SC issues notice on plea for rehabilitation, vaccination of beggars amid pandemic

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
The top court issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government
The apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the matter. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the matter. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court sought the responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on Tuesday on a plea seeking rehabilitation and vaccination of beggars and vagabonds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court, which made it clear that it would not take an "elitist view" that no beggars should be allowed on the streets as this is a socio-economic problem, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the matter.

 

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah observed that people are generally compelled to beg on the streets to eke out some elementary livelihood due to the absence of education and employment.

"As the Supreme Court, we would not want to take an elitist view that no beggars should be there on the streets," the bench said.

The top court issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government, seeking their responses within two weeks on the prayer made in the petition for rehabilitation of beggars and vagabonds, their vaccination and providing them with shelter and food amid the pandemic.

 

