Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2021 New Karnataka CM: BJ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New Karnataka CM: BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2021, 2:22 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 2:22 pm IST
Yediyurappa on Monday resigned his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office
B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Initiating the formal process to replace B S Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP central leadership has directed the state unit to convene a meeting of the legislature party here on Tuesday evening.

"There is a legislature party meeting today at 7 pm at a private hotel," Basavaraj S Bommai, who served as Home Minister in the dissolved B S Yediyurappa Cabinet, told reporters here.

 

After this, a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board will be held where a final decision (on the new Chief Minister) will be taken, he said.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh -- the observers from the BJP central leadership -- are expected to attend the legislature party meeting, a top party functionary told PTI.

Yediyurappa on Monday resigned his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office.

...
Tags: karnataka cm, bjp legislature party, b s yediyurappa, new karnataka cm
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister, to continue as caretaker CM

Latest From Nation

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan. (File: PTI Photo)

Karnataka: BJP deputes Dharmendra Pradhan, Kishan Reddy as central observers

The information regarding the number of police stations having CCTVs is not maintained at the level of Central government. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

MHA asks states, UTs to install CCTV cameras in all police stations

The Minister was on his way to Hyderabad from Sircilla. (Photo: File/Twitter/@trspartyonline)

Telangana minister KTR's timely help saves two injured youth in Hyderabad

Allied value-added products will be given a boost through 23 agro-ecological units. (Photo: ANI/File)

Kerala to have five agro ecological zones to boost agriculture



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)

SC issues notice on plea for rehabilitation, vaccination of beggars amid pandemic

The apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the matter. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala reports 3 more Zika virus cases, tally touches 51

Representative Image. (Photo:ANI)

Assam-Mizoram border clash: Congress forms 7-member panel to assess ground situation

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday, July 26, 2021. 6 police personnel died and many were injured. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Metro start running with full seating capacity; standing in coaches not allowed

Commuters in a train after the Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->