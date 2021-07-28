New award for eminent Tamil on Independence Day

Chennai: Development of Tamil language has become a major focus for Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has come out with a plethora of proposals, including the institutions of a new annual award titled ‘Tagaisal Tamilar’ (loosely translated as ‘eminent Tamil’) that would be presented on Independence Day.

One eminent person who contributes the most for development of Tamil language and the progress of Tamil people would be chosen for the Rs 10 lakh award that would also come with a certificate of appreciation, Stalin announced on Tuesday.

A selection committee, led by the Chief Minister himself, would identify the awardee based on the work towards the growth of Tamil. Ministers and senior officials would be part of the committee.

Stalin also wanted efforts to be made to popularize Tamil language and spread Tamil culture among Tamils living in other States and abroad through the launch of new initiatives using modern technology.

Reviewing the work of Tamil Development and Information Departments, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for coining Tamil words for use in technical and higher education.

October 12, the day Tamil was granted the Classical Language status, would be celebrated as Classical Tamil Day, he said and added that pressure would be exerted on the Union Government to declare Thirukural as a national book.

Setting up more Tamil chairs in all prominent universities around the world with a view to taking the glory of the language to the global stage would be an agenda of the State government, Stalin said.

Increasing the use of Tamil in all Central government offices and banks located in the State would be an agenda of the government.

Bringing more facilities to the MGR Film and Television Institute was also deliberated at the review meeting and among the proposals made were a 800 seat cinema theatre in the new art centre to be set up there.

Other things that would be set up are a digital library, a museum showcasing old cinematographic equipment, building memorials, organizing sound and light programmes and uploading them all in the website with 360 degrees precision.

Video clips and short films would be made on the functions, particularly those attended by the Chief Minister, official schemes, issues requiring social awareness, news related developments and welfare programmes and achievements of the government for uploading on social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and Youtube, he said.