Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2021 Mumbai-Bengaluru hig ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai-Bengaluru highway reopens after 4 days as water recedes near Kolhapur

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2021, 2:18 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 7:43 am IST
The highway stretch near Kolhapur was closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday due to which 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles remained stranded
With the rain intensity and the water level of the Panchganga river reducing, the highway near Kolhapur was reopened for all types of vehicular traffic gradually. Representational Image (AFP)
 With the rain intensity and the water level of the Panchganga river reducing, the highway near Kolhapur was reopened for all types of vehicular traffic gradually. Representational Image (AFP)

Pune: Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic near Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Monday after remaining shut for the last four days due to water-logging caused by heavy rains and floods in adjoining areas, police said.

With the rain intensity and the water level of the Panchganga river reducing, the highway near Kolhapur was reopened for all types of vehicular traffic gradually.

 

The highway stretch near Kolhapur was closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday due to which 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles, including trucks and small cars, remained stranded.

In the morning session on Monday, the district police had allowed the movement of essential heavy vehicles as the water started receding near Shiroli village, but later allowed four-wheelers as the water level dipped further.

"Pune-Bangaluru NH-4 highway has been opened for traffic. The movement of essential heavy vehicles was allowed in the morning session on Monday. As the water level further receded, all types of four-wheelers have been allowed through one lane step by step," Kolhapur police tweeted.

 

...
Tags: mumbai-bengaluru highway
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Horoscope 27 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Sarma recently said a resolution of border dispute with Mizoram may take some time as the people of Mizoram have encroached on almost 1,800 hectares of Assamese land in three districts. — DC file photo

6 cops die as Assam, Mizoram border row intensifies

Water was also flowing into the temple due to overflowing of river from Tungabhadra dam at about 15 km distance. — DC file photo

Tungabhadra dam gets full storage

The deceased IP must have been in employment on the date of diagnosis of COVID-19 disease and contributions for at least 70 days should have been paid or payable in respect of him/ her during a period of maximum one year immediately preceding the diagnosis of COVID-19 disease resulting in death. — Representational image?AP

ESI launches Relief Scheme for insured Covid victims

Union minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekawat reiterated the Centre’s earlier stand that it would bear the cost in the execution of Polavaram project as per cost estimates of April 1, 2014, hinting that it would not bear the additional costs. (PTI)

Polavaram: Centre averse to bearing extra cost



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Madras HC orders notice to EC on pleas challenging election of Duraimurugan, others

Justice V Bharathidasan ordered the notice to the respective successful candidates and the Election Commission of India, returnable by September 6. (Wikimedia Commons)

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)

Kerala reports 3 more Zika virus cases, tally touches 51

Representative Image. (Photo:ANI)

Delhi Metro start running with full seating capacity; standing in coaches not allowed

Commuters in a train after the Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->