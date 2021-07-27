Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2021 Govt dismisses repor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt dismisses reports on missing target of vaccine administeration by July-end

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2021, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 3:08 pm IST
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a statement referring to recent media reports
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday refuted media reports claiming that India will miss the end-July target of administering 50 crore COVID vaccine doses as "ill-informed and misrepresenting" and asserted that over 51.60 crore vaccine doses will be supplied from January to July 31.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfar issued a statement referring to recent media reports alleging that the country will miss the target of administering half-a-billion (50 crore) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by July-end, while pointing out that the government had stated in May that it would make 516 million (51.60 crore) vaccine shots available by the end of this month.

 

These reports are ill-informed and have clearly misrepresented the facts, it said.

The ministry said that the figures of 516 million vaccine doses might have been picked up from various sources which informed about the likely availability of the vaccine doses from January 2021 to the end of July 2021 but the facts are that a total of more than 516 million vaccine doses will indeed be supplied from January 2021 to July 31, 2021.

It further said that the vaccine doses are supplied to the states and UTs as per advance allocation and information to them.

 

"Vaccines are supplied in various schedules throughout a month. Therefore, the availability of 516 million doses till the end of a particular month does not mean that every dose supplied till that month is going to be consumed or administered. There would be supplies in pipeline, which should be available for next few days till the next supplies of vaccine doses materialise in a particular State/District/Sub District to keep vaccination going on," it said.

As on date, a cumulative total of 457 million doses have been supplied to the states and UTs from January 2021 till date and an additional 60.3 million doses are expected to be supplied by July 31. This will amount to a total of 517 million doses supplied from January 2021 to July 31 2021.

 

"It should be appreciated that India has crossed the landmark of 440 million (44.19 crores) doses administered, which is the largest numbers achieved in the world and has been done at quite a brisk pace too. Out of these 9.60 crores are cases where both the doses have been administered," it added.

A total of 11.97 crore doses was administered in June 2021. Similarly, for the month of July 2021 (as on July 26), a total of 10.62 crore doses have already been administered.

It is the endeavour of the government to provide vaccination to eligible citizens in the shortest possible time as per the availability of the COVID vaccines, the ministry said.

 

...
Tags: covid vaccination drive, india covid vaccination drive, covid vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan. (File: PTI Photo)

Karnataka: BJP deputes Dharmendra Pradhan, Kishan Reddy as central observers

The information regarding the number of police stations having CCTVs is not maintained at the level of Central government. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

MHA asks states, UTs to install CCTV cameras in all police stations

The Minister was on his way to Hyderabad from Sircilla. (Photo: File/Twitter/@trspartyonline)

Telangana minister KTR's timely help saves two injured youth in Hyderabad

Allied value-added products will be given a boost through 23 agro-ecological units. (Photo: ANI/File)

Kerala to have five agro ecological zones to boost agriculture



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)

SC issues notice on plea for rehabilitation, vaccination of beggars amid pandemic

The apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the matter. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala reports 3 more Zika virus cases, tally touches 51

Representative Image. (Photo:ANI)

Assam-Mizoram border clash: Congress forms 7-member panel to assess ground situation

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday, July 26, 2021. 6 police personnel died and many were injured. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Metro start running with full seating capacity; standing in coaches not allowed

Commuters in a train after the Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->