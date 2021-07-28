Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2021 Srisailam dam fillin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Srisailam dam filling to brim, AP seeks KRMB nod to generate power

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 28, 2021, 3:41 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2021, 7:24 am IST
Water resource authorities say the reservoir is getting four lakh cusecs of water from Jurala and 95,000 cusecs from the Sunkesula project
Godavari water merges in River Krishna near Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. (DC/Narayana Rao)
 Godavari water merges in River Krishna near Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. (DC/Narayana Rao)

Vijayawada: The Srisailam Dam is likely to get filled to its brim by Wednesday evening and APGenco is getting ready to generate hydroelectric power there.

Following heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Krishna river upstream in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, the river is getting good inflow and water is filling up upstream projects like Jurala and Sunkesula in Telangana.

 

This is resulting in an inflow of nearly four lakh cusecs of water into the Srisailam reservoir. Water level in the reservoir reached 876.20ft against 885ft, with the gross storage capacity at FRL of 215.81tmc-ft of water and the current storage of water registered at 169.47tmc-ft (78.53 per cent).

Water resource authorities say the reservoir is getting four lakh cusecs of water from Jurala and 95,000 cusecs from the Sunkesula project. The authorities are hopeful the dam gets filled to its capacity if the same trend in water inflow continued till Wednesday evening.

 

They say that once the dam gets filled to its capacity, they will start lifting the dam gates one after another at a height of 10ft, out of the total 12 gates, to release water downstream.

Meanwhile, APGenco has written to KRMB, seeking its permission to allow generation of hydroelectric power from Srisailam power plant, it having an installed capacity of 770mw with seven units as the reservoir is getting good inflow of water.

Officials are expecting permission from KRMB and are ready to start power generation anytime from Tuesday night, initially with one or two power generation units.

 

The Telangana government is already generating power from Srisailam project by operating four units of 150mw capacity each, out of the total installed capacity of 600mw and drawing nearly 35,000 cusecs of water for the purpose.

The AP government will also draw 35,000 to 45,000 cusecs of water from the Srisailam reservoir to generate power and discharge such water downstream into the river, which will reach Nagarjunasagar Dam.

The water level in Nagarjunasagar reservoir is also rising slowly. Out of the gross capacity at FRL of 312.05tmc-ft of water, it is having 187.29tmc-ft of water (60.02 per cent) with an inflow of nearly 35,000 cusecs of water.

 

Srisailam Dam superintendening engineer Venkata Ramanaiah said, “We are expecting the water level in the dam to reach its full capacity by Wednesday evening. We will lift one or two gates to release water downstream and we have also sought permission from KRBM to allow power generation. We are awaiting its nod.”

Meanwhile, water resource authorities have ruled out any impact like a minor earthquake of magnitude of 3.7 on Richter scale at upstream foreshore located nearly 44km away, on the dam as the NGRI is monitoring the scene through the seismograph at the dam.

 

They also say that with Srisailam reservoir getting good inflow of water, it will help in release of water to Pothireddypadu reservoir which in turn helps further release of water downstream into canals and to fill up tanks to help farmers take up cultivation of crops.

However, they point out that Srisailam reservoir should have good inflow of water for nearly 60 days to ensure supply of adequate water for cultivation of crops in its command area.

...
Tags: srisailam dam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 28 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases. — AP/PTI

Stage set for Jaishankar, Blinken talks

While Mizoram wants it to be along the inner line notified in 1875, which Mizo tribes feel is part of their historical homeland, Assam wants it to be demarcated according to district demarcation done much later. — Representational image/PTI

Assam-Mizo dispute hangs fire for decades

The 12th Edition of Indo-Russia joint military exercise INDRA 2021 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from August 1, 2021. — Representational image/AP

Rajnath to attend SCO meet at Tajikistan today

The counsel said the material relief by the police against Parra was the sum and substance of the NIA charge sheet filed in a Jammu court from where he has already been granted bail. (Twitter)

Mehbooba Mufti’s aide Waheed Parra denied bail after charged with terror offences



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

Kerala's 'oldest learner' Bhageerathi Amma no more

She had scripted history by becoming the oldest student by clearing the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission in 2019. (PTI file photo)

Kamal Haasan to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow on Cinematography Bill

Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami meet Amit Shah

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Metro start running with full seating capacity; standing in coaches not allowed

Commuters in a train after the Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->