125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2020 India’s COVID ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India’s COVID Case Fatality Rate (CFR) continues to improve and is 2.28%

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jul 27, 2020, 11:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2020, 11:12 pm IST
Total Recoveries cross 9 lakh, recovery rate 64%, PM Modi opens three hi-tech testing labs
Medics conduct thermal screening of visitors at entrance of a court in Bhopal. PTI photo
 Medics conduct thermal screening of visitors at entrance of a court in Bhopal. PTI photo

India continues to create new records on a daily basis with regard to new cases of novel coronavirus. As per Monday morning data of the union health ministry, total fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours were 49, 931 while 703 new deaths were recorded taking India’s total tally to 14, 35, 453 cases and 32, 771 deaths. However, by evening the overall numbers were close to 14.52 lakhs, and deaths close to 33,000 according to COVID19India.org.

Officials said more tests are leading to higher detection of infections. To ramp up testing further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched “High Throughput” COVID-19 testing facilities at Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida.

 

PM said that these hi-tech testing facilities will boost the testing capacity by almost 10,000 daily tests in each of the three cities and more number of tests will assist early detection and treatment, thereby helping fight the spread of the virus. He added that these labs will not be limited to testing for COVID, but in future, will also be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Dengue and several other diseases. These labs will reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials.

PM said more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted in the country daily, and efforts are underway to increase this capacity to 10 lakh in the coming weeks. He underlined that the recovery rate in India is higher than other countries and is improving on a daily basis. He added that India has significantly improved health infrastructure to tackle the deadly virus, and the country now has more than 11,000 COVID facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds.

 

Union health ministry officials said India’s Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently it is 2.28%. The number of recoveries too is increasing by each day and for the fourth consecutive day more than 30,000 recoveries have been recorded which has taken the total recoveries beyond 9 lakh. The number of recovered as per ministry currently stands at 9,17,567 and the Recovery Rate is 64%. While active cases are 4, 85, 114.

Meanwhile, Delhi, which had an alarming situation till a month back with close to 4,000 cases on Monday provided some ray of hope as it detected 613 fresh cases and 26 deaths. The health ministry is now trying to replicate Delhi’s success model in other states as well.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus deaths, case fatality rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational

India protests against Pakistan's move to convert Sikh gurdwara into mosque in Lahore

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal. PTI photo

Covid-hit Shivraj Singh Chouhan works from hospital

Railway minister Piyush Goyal, EAM S Jaishankar virtually flag off 10 broad guage diesel locomotives to Bangladesh. PTI photo

Relationship with India rock solid: Bangladesh

Houses are seen submerged in flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Gopalganj district. PTI photo

Bihar rivers in spate, lakhs evacuated to safer places after waters flood villages



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Five Rafale jets fly out of France to India

First batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft fly out from France to India. PTI photo

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19, goes into quarantine

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

US cannot tell India what to do in Chabahar port project with Iran: Indian envoy

India had earlier managed to get the US to exempt the Chabahar port from sanctions (PTI file)

Assam lost 8000 square kilometres of land to erosion since 1951

A team of medics provide medicines to the flood-affected people in Morigaon district of Assam

Top Lashkar commander among two militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham