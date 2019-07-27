Three Tamil Nadu districts get set for pre-test Census of India, 2021

The pre-test census, ahead of the general census, helps to evaluate data collection and collation methods and rectify techniques where required in the light of the experience of the previous national census conducted in the year 2011.

CHENNAI: With the next general census due in the country in the year 2021, the Union Home ministry has notified under the Census Act, conducting of 'pre-test census of India 2021' in all the States and Union Territories from August 12, 2019, to September 30, 2019.

According to official sources here, in Tamil Nadu the pre-test census will be taken up in three districts of Sivagangai, Nilgiris and Kancheepuram, to be conducted between August 12 and September 30. A G.O. to this effect has been issued by the State government, sources said.

As per the 2011 census, out of India's population of over 121 crore, Tamil Nadu's population was put at 7,21,38,958.

A committee has been reportedly set up to oversee the pre-test census in the three districts, including the Commissioner for Revenue Administration and technical/statistical experts who will advise on various issues.