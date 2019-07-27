Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Three Tamil Nadu dis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Three Tamil Nadu districts get set for pre-test Census of India, 2021

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 27, 2019, 2:54 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 3:22 am IST
As per the 2011 census, out of India's population of over 121 crore, Tamil Nadu's population was put at 7,21,38,958.
The pre-test census, ahead of the general census, helps to evaluate data collection and collation methods and rectify techniques where required in the light of the experience of the previous national census conducted in the year 2011.
 The pre-test census, ahead of the general census, helps to evaluate data collection and collation methods and rectify techniques where required in the light of the experience of the previous national census conducted in the year 2011.

CHENNAI: With the next general census due in the country in the year  2021, the Union Home ministry has notified under the Census Act, conducting of 'pre-test census of India 2021' in all the States and Union Territories from August 12, 2019, to September 30, 2019.

The pre-test census, ahead of the general census, helps to evaluate data collection and collation methods and rectify techniques where required in the light of the experience of the previous national census conducted in the year 2011.

 

According to official sources here, in Tamil Nadu the pre-test census will be taken up in three districts of Sivagangai, Nilgiris and Kancheepuram, to be conducted between August 12 and September 30. A G.O. to this effect has been issued by the State government, sources said.

As per the 2011 census, out of India's population of over 121 crore, Tamil Nadu's population was put at 7,21,38,958.

A committee has been reportedly set up to oversee the pre-test census in the three districts, including the Commissioner for Revenue Administration and technical/statistical experts who will advise on various issues.

...
Tags: union home ministry, union territories, nilgiris
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Iran has released nine Indian mariners it had held after seizing a foreign tanker that it claimed was smuggling Iranian oil, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Friday. The tanker, the Riah, which is based in the United Arab Emirates but registered in Panama, was seized nearly two weeks ago in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which 20 percent of the world’s oil supply is shipped.

Iran frees 9 Indian sailors from MT Riah

BJP logo

Why BJP gave President's rule the heave-ho

“It’s the ideal place for water sports activities as the IPL model boat races will be held there from this year onwards.

Kochi: Water sports hub put in cold storage

Madras high court

Madras HC upholds life sentence awarded to accused who murdered his relative’s son



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti-Sidharth gulp down 'Fire Paan' and their reactions are epic

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

The filmmaker took this comment in his stride and said "As a kid, I was always enchanted by the moon. I hope he books a ticket for me, it will be a nice trip." (Photo: File)
 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: Water sports hub put in cold storage

“It’s the ideal place for water sports activities as the IPL model boat races will be held there from this year onwards.

Madras HC upholds life sentence awarded to accused who murdered his relative’s son

Madras high court

Kochi: MCH gets digital imaging centre

The digital radiography test can be done for Rs 50 while the rate in private hospitals is Rs 500.

Sanskrit row: Drop George Hart’s essay from class 12 textbook – K S Azhagiri

K S Azhagiri (Photo: Vijay Arundeva I Twitter)

Chennai: Vaiko warns Centre on hydrocarbon projects

MDMK general secretary Vaiko
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham