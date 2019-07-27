Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Telangana high court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana high court orders GHMC to submit masterplan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Jul 27, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 2:52 am IST
Court wants clarity on claims about Errum Manzil.
Telangana High Court
 Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: In an effort to get clarity about Errum Manzil amid differing claims, the Telangana High Court on Friday asked for the map of the Hyderabad Master Plan-2031, which contains coloured markings about residential, commercial, conservation and other categories.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, while dealing with PILs against the proposed demolition of Errum Manzil, wanted the master plan to get confirmation whether the Errum Manzil building and the precinct were marked as ‘Special Reservation Zone’ (S1).

 

Also on Friday, roads and buildings engineer-in-chief Ganapathi Reddy  appeared before the bench and said that up to 25 acres was required to construct the new legislative complex, which would include the Assembly hall, the Council hall, a Central hall and residential buildings for the Speaker and Chairman, and other high-ranking officials. He said the plan was under preparation.

Justice Chauhan asked whether the 18-acre area of the existing Assembly building and surroundings were not enough to host the legislature.

Mr Nalini Kumar, counsel for the Deccan Archaeological & Cultural Research Institute, who raised the crucial point that the government had to take approval from HMDA to deal with Errum Manzil, gave a rejoinder to the government’s contentions.

The Counsel said Regulation 1.11.1 of the Urban Development Act, 1975 specifically provided that the government should obtain specific clearance from the HMDA, after consultation with the Heritage Conservation Committee,  before undertaking certain kinds of development and redevelopment work at notified heritage buildings, precincts and the area earmarked in the Master Plan. Following this, the Chief Justice called for the master plan.

The Counsel also informed the court about Regulation 1.11.10, which provides for land use in the special reservation zone and about Metropolitan Development Master Plan – 2031, which earmarked the land use of the heritage buildings (S1), where no development activity was permitted in the zone, unless it was in conformity with the Master Develop-ment Plan and HMDA Zoning Regulations. The court adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.

...
Tags: errum manzil, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

K S Azhagiri (Photo: Vijay Arundeva I Twitter)

Sanskrit row: Drop George Hart’s essay from class 12 textbook – K S Azhagiri

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Prasoon Joshi are among the 61 personalities who responded with a statement against “selective outrage and false narratives” on Friday.

Now, 61 celebs flay ‘selective outrage’

MDMK general secretary Vaiko

Chennai: Vaiko warns Centre on hydrocarbon projects

M K Stalin

M K Stalin opposes privatisation of Ordnance factories



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti-Sidharth gulp down 'Fire Paan' and their reactions are epic

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

The filmmaker took this comment in his stride and said "As a kid, I was always enchanted by the moon. I hope he books a ticket for me, it will be a nice trip." (Photo: File)
 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Trafficked boy from Theni reunited with parents

Manikandan, a native of Periyakulam in Theni, after getting reunited with his family after nine years. He also helped in rescuing three boys who worked in the same confectionary as he, where they were tortured.

Theetukal dump-yard may pose threat to tigers’ health

A sambar deer and a wild boar in the municipality garbage dump-yard in Theetukal near Ooty. (Photo: DC)

Ecoistic – Hunger Games: Climate change and agriculture

India's position in the Global Hunger Index is disturbing, as it is one of the largest producers of food in the world. The warming of the Indian Ocean has emerged as a new threat to food security in India and will be the greatest challenge to food production in the decades to come.

Ooty: Highland tigers back home in Nilgiris

The famed Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), located in the lower plateau or the foothills of the Nilgiris, is known for its tiger wealth and conservation efforts.

Massive blunder by the Governor

B.S. Yeddyurappa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham