Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Ahead of trust vote ...
Ahead of trust vote on Monday, Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 27, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 3:21 pm IST
Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than 5 people in an area.
Section 144 will be imposed within 2 km radius area of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru from 6 AM on July 29 till midnight of July 30.
Bengaluru:The Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar on Saturday said that Section 144 will be imposed within 2 km radius area of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru from 6 AM on July 29 till midnight of July 30.

This order was issued in connection to the trust vote which is slated for Monday.

BJP's BS Yeddiyurappa took oath as CM of Karnataka for the fourth time on Friday.

He will have to prove majority of his government in state assembly on Monday.

Tags: vidhan soudha, section 144
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


