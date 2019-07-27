Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Pakistan will get bl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan will get bloodier nose if it repeats Kargil: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jul 27, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 1:56 am IST
July 26 is celebrated as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ every year to mark India’s victory over Pak in the 1999 mini war in Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir.
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Srinagar: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday warned Pakistan of a “bloodier nose” if it chooses to go into another Kargil war-like “misadventure” with India.

“My message is: don’t do it. Kargil was a misadventure. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You’ll get a bloodier nose next time,” he said when asked at a press conference in Drass what message he would like to send to Pakistan on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. July 26 is celebrated as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 mini war in Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Recalling the circumstances in which the Indian Army drove out enemy forces and reclaimed the Kargil heights, Gen. Rawat said, “The Indian soldier fought in very difficult and challenging circumstances. Yet he didn’t fail in his duty. He ensured that the task given to him was completed because he knew that we have to live by the reputation of the Indian Army”.

He said that the Kargil was the saga of “courage, valour and sacrifice” and that the Kargil Vijay Diwas is the day to pay homage to those soldiers who laid down their lives, to those who were wounded in the battle and those who fought the war and supported the units and formations that were actively involved in the combat”.

He added, “We’ve gathered here to pay tribute to those courageous soldiers who fought valiantly. It is a historic event”.

Replying questions, Gen. Rawat said the Army is modernising its inventory and the focus is on artillery weapons. He said, “We’re looking at modernising our inventory. Our focus is on artillery weapon system. We will get the Howitzers by 2020, K-9 Vajra is being manufactured in the country now and two Bofors-like guns are also being manufactured locally.”

...
Tags: army chief bipin rawat, kargil war, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

K S Azhagiri (Photo: Vijay Arundeva I Twitter)

Sanskrit row: Drop George Hart’s essay from class 12 textbook – K S Azhagiri

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Prasoon Joshi are among the 61 personalities who responded with a statement against “selective outrage and false narratives” on Friday.

Now, 61 celebs flay ‘selective outrage’

MDMK general secretary Vaiko

Chennai: Vaiko warns Centre on hydrocarbon projects

M K Stalin

M K Stalin opposes privatisation of Ordnance factories



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti-Sidharth gulp down 'Fire Paan' and their reactions are epic

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

The filmmaker took this comment in his stride and said "As a kid, I was always enchanted by the moon. I hope he books a ticket for me, it will be a nice trip." (Photo: File)
 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Verify, enter spouse names in service records of public servants: Madras High Court

Madras High Court

Gandhi Hospital pulls up interns for TikTok video

The students were sent back to their colleges after the incident came to light. Dr Kumar said the physiotherapy department incharge was being issued notice for the incident. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Chain snatchers set free, buyer gets 1-year jail

A case of robbery was registered at Adibatla police station during February 2018, based on a complaint from Ganugu Yadamma, 45, a resident of Surajnagar Colony in Thurkayamjal village of Abdullapurmet mandal. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: ED reviews probes by scam-accused official

Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology flouts SC judgment: Students

The MGIT stated that it has been allowed by the High Court to hike the fee. When some parents went to the SC, the court made it clear that the TAFRC was the final decision maker.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham