Lynching: Supreme Court notice to centre, states

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2019, 2:39 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 2:39 am IST
The SC had asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response on the allegation that it has not implemented a slew of directions issued last year to curb lynching and mob violence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta issued notices to the ministry of home affairs and state governments on a petition filed by an organisation, Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust.

Anukul Chandra Pradhan, appearing for the Trust, said incidents of lynching were increasing and no step was being taken to implement the directions of the apex court aimed at tackling the menace of mob lynching. The Trust said a slew of directions passed on July 17, 2018 by the apex court to the government to provide “preventive, remedial and punitive measures” to deal with offences like mob violence have not been implemented.

The directions were passed on the PIL by Congress activist Tehsin Poonavall who had brought the issue of rising incidents of mob lynching and cow vigilantism.

The SC had asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism, warning that such incidents may rise like a “Typhon-like monster” across the country.

The SC had said that it was the duty of the states to strive and promote fraternity amongst all citizens, as such mob violence was being instigated by intolerance and misinformed by circulation of fake news.

Tags: lynching, mob violence, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


