Lok Sabha Speaker to ask Azam Khan to apologise

New Delhi: Embattled Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan will be asked by Speaker Om Birla to apologise for his sexist remarks against BJP legislator Rama Devi. If he fails to do so, the Speaker will be authorised to take action against him, sources said.

This was decided at a meeting convened by the Speaker with the floor leaders of all parties on Friday. Mr Birla will ask Azam Khan to apologise on the floor of the House for his sexist remarks.

The development took place after all members in the Lok Sabha, cutting across party lines, on Friday criticised Mr Khan’s controversial remarks and sought exemplary action against him. Some MPs had even demanded his suspension.

Ms Rama Devi said he should be suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire five years. In a tweet, BSP supremo Mayawati said the SP MP should not only apologise in Parliament but also to all women.

Mr Khan made the comments on Thursday during the discussion on the triple talaq Bill in the Lower House when Ms Rama Devi was in the Chair.

Incidentally, the controversial remarks were on Friday expunged from the records.

While the comments had led to a furore in the Lower House on Thursday itself, even though Mr Khan later said the BJP MP was like his sister, on Friday, as soon as Zero Hour began, BJP MP from Badaun Sanghamitra Maurya raised the issue.

Several members, including from the BJP, Congress, NCP, Trinamul, DMK and BJD, said a strong message should be sent by the House against such conduct.

Many women MPs across party lines also wrote to the Speaker demanding stringent action against Mr Khan.

During Zero Hour, textiles minister Smriti Irani said Mr Khan’s remarks in the Lok Sabha on Thursday were a “blot” on all legislators, including men.

“This is a blot on all legislators, including men,” she said, and attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for supporting Mr Khan in the House on Thursday after the row erupted. It was repugnant that a leader stood in solidarity with a “lech”, she said. Mr Khan and Akhilesh Yadav were not present in the House.