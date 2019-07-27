Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Lok Sabha Speaker to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lok Sabha Speaker to ask Azam Khan to apologise

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 27, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Angry MPs demand suspension of SP MP.
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan
New Delhi: Embattled Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan will be asked by Speaker Om Birla to apologise for his sexist remarks against BJP legislator Rama Devi. If he fails to do so, the Speaker will be authorised to take action against him, sources said.

This was decided at a meeting convened by the Speaker with the floor leaders of all parties on Friday. Mr Birla will ask Azam Khan to apologise on the floor of the House for his sexist remarks.

 

The development took place after all members in the Lok Sabha, cutting across party lines, on Friday criticised Mr Khan’s controversial remarks and sought exemplary action against him. Some MPs had even demanded his suspension.

Ms Rama Devi said he should be suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire five years. In a tweet, BSP supremo Mayawati said the SP MP should not only apologise in Parliament but also to all women.

Mr Khan made the comments on Thursday during the discussion on the triple talaq Bill in the Lower House when Ms Rama Devi was in the Chair.

Incidentally, the controversial remarks were on Friday expunged from the records.

While the comments had led to a furore in the Lower House on Thursday itself, even though Mr Khan later said the BJP MP was like his sister, on Friday, as soon as Zero Hour began, BJP MP from Badaun Sanghamitra Maurya raised the issue.

Several members, including from the BJP, Congress, NCP, Trinamul, DMK and BJD, said a strong message should be sent by the House against such conduct.

Many women MPs across party lines also wrote to the Speaker demanding stringent action against Mr Khan.

During Zero Hour, textiles minister Smriti Irani said Mr Khan’s remarks in the Lok Sabha on Thursday were a “blot” on all legislators, including men.

“This is a blot on all legislators, including men,” she said, and attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for supporting Mr Khan in the House on Thursday after the row erupted. It was repugnant that a leader stood in solidarity with a “lech”, she said. Mr Khan and Akhilesh Yadav were not present in the House.

...
Tags: azam khan, samajwadi party, bjp legislator rama devi, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Current Affairs

Kargil War heroes recall their victory against Pakistan

Army School children celebrate Kargil Diwas at Army public School in Bolaramon Friday. (Photo:Pavan)

GHMC chief’s orders to transfer staff ignored

The SFAs threatened the zonal commissioners and also gave a written representation asking the later to only use registers, immediately after getting caught by the vigilance teams in cloned fingerprints for taking bio-metric attendance.

Isro conducts 2nd orbit raising of Chandrayaan-2

It will reach the moon’s orbit on September 1. (Photo: PTI)

CWC plans secret ballot to select Congress chief

Congress logo

South Asia highest in gender gap in use of cellphones

Recently, 12 villages in Gujarat banned the use of mobile phone for unmarried women saying they should stay away from technology.
