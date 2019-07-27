Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 JeM terrorist along ...
JeM terrorist along with local associate shot dead in encounter: Police

Published Jul 27, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
The exchange of fire was witnessed in Bona Bazaar area of the district.
Two terrorist were killed in an encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on early hours of Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
Shopian: A most wanted Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander in south Kashmir, Munna Lahori was killed along with his local associate in an encounter on Saturday.

This Pakistan-based terrorist was responsible for series of civilian killings in the local area. However, the JeM had used him for recruitment also in the belt.

 

The police launched a cordon and search operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Bonbazar area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said, adding that the operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the search party.

Further details are awaited.

