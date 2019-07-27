Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Iran frees 9 Indian ...
Iran frees 9 Indian sailors from MT Riah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 27, 2019, 3:18 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 3:18 am IST
Nine crew members have been released and they will be on their way to India soon.
Iran has released nine Indian mariners it had held after seizing a foreign tanker that it claimed was smuggling Iranian oil, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Friday. The tanker, the Riah, which is based in the United Arab Emirates but registered in Panama, was seized nearly two weeks ago in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which 20 percent of the world’s oil supply is shipped.
New Delhi: Iran on Friday released nine out of 12 Indians (civilian sailors) who were on board a Panama- flagged Vessel MT Riah that was detained by the Iranian Coast Guard on July 13. Also, 18 other Indian civilian sailors who have also been detained on board another vessel — UK-flagged vessel Stena Impero — on waters off the Iranian coast are yet to be released although the Iranians had on Thursday granted India consular access to them.

On the detention of Indian crew on-board vessel MT Riah, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “MT RIAH was detained along with 12 Indian crew members by the Iranian Coast Guard. Nine crew members have been released and they will be on their way to India soon. Our Mission in Iran has requested the Iranian authorities concerned for the release of  remaining crew members.”

 

The MEA had on Thursday confirmed that “all 18 crew members are safe”.

...
