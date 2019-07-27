Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 IAF demands Rs 113.6 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF demands Rs 113.69 crore for rescue operations in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 27, 2019, 2:30 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 2:30 am IST
The Air Force had deployed helicopters, aircraft to rescue people stuck in flood-hit districts.
Commuters wade across street following monsoon rainfall in Jaipur on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Commuters wade across street following monsoon rainfall in Jaipur on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Air force has sent a bill of Rs 113.69 crore to the state government for the massive rescue operations carried out by the force during the devastating floods in August 2018.

The Air Force had deployed helicopters and aircraft to rescue hundreds of people stuck in flood affected districts of the state. The live saving effort of the Air Force was not for free which is evident from the hefty bill handed out to the state government.

 

However, official sources said defence forces sending bills to state governments for rescue operations was a normal procedure. “Someone has to pay for the resources used by the Air Force for rescue operations. Either it has to be from the funds given to states by the National Disaster Management Authority or from the funds set aside by the Centre for disaster management. The government has made it clear that it is not in position to foot the bill in the current situation,” said Dr V Venu, CEO Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shot off a letter to defence minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to exempt Kerala from paying the amount to Air Force.

He reminded the minister that Kerala was struck by back to back disaster Ockhi in 2017 and devastating floods in 2018 which had resulted in extensive damage to life and property besides creating stress on the fragile financial situation of the state.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the UN in its Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report had stated that Rs 31,000 crore were required for restoration of infrastructure and to meet other losses. However, the additional assistance received from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) was only Rs 2,904.85 crore. The amount was too little when compared to total recovery needs.

The government had launched Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) to ensure better standards of living for all sections of society. The government requires additional resources for this purpose and the requirement has to be met from different sources.

Pinarayi said in these circumstances it would be difficult to mobilise such a huge amount due to IAF from the State Disaster Relief Fund. He urged the Union minister to exempt Rs 113,69,34,899 due to the Indian Air Force.

The Centre had informed the state that the latter owed Rs 291.14 crore for rescue operations, operational expenses of IAF and the foodgrains provided by the Centre to Kerala for feeding the flood-hit.

...
Tags: indian air force, flood-hit areas, state disaster relief fund
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

K S Azhagiri (Photo: Vijay Arundeva I Twitter)

Sanskrit row: Drop George Hart’s essay from class 12 textbook – K S Azhagiri

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Prasoon Joshi are among the 61 personalities who responded with a statement against “selective outrage and false narratives” on Friday.

Now, 61 celebs flay ‘selective outrage’

MDMK general secretary Vaiko

Chennai: Vaiko warns Centre on hydrocarbon projects

M K Stalin

M K Stalin opposes privatisation of Ordnance factories



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti-Sidharth gulp down 'Fire Paan' and their reactions are epic

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

The filmmaker took this comment in his stride and said "As a kid, I was always enchanted by the moon. I hope he books a ticket for me, it will be a nice trip." (Photo: File)
 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Install CCTV cameras with GPS in all school buses within one month: Madras high court

Madras high court

City bajrang Dal activist files complaint on Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Wild jumbo dies of sickness near Kovai

he doctor gave first aid mixing medicines with fruits to help the elephant recover from dehydration, but the elephant did not eat anything. (Representational Image)

2 petitioners move Telangana High Court on highway toll

Telangana High Court

Chennai: Dr Shankar Ganesan, openly queer academic, passes away

Dr Shankar Ganesan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham