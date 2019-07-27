Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Hyd: 2 physiotherapy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyd: 2 physiotherapy students suspended from hospital after viral TikTok videos

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2019, 8:14 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 8:14 am IST
A notice would be issued to the in-charge of the section at the hospital, he said, adding that the two were not medical students.
The two students — a boy and a girl — belonging to city-based colleges were suspended from training at the Gandhi Hospital for the video allegedly shot by them. (Representational Image)
 The two students — a boy and a girl — belonging to city-based colleges were suspended from training at the Gandhi Hospital for the video allegedly shot by them. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Two students of physiotherapy undergoing training at a state-run hospital here were suspended on Friday after a video of them performing to film songs went viral.

The two students — a boy and a girl — belonging to city-based colleges were suspended from training at the Gandhi Hospital for the video allegedly shot by them. The students were sent back to their colleges after the incident came to light, an official at the hospital said.

 

A notice would be issued to the in-charge of the section at the hospital, he said, adding that the two were not medical students.

Recently, as many as 11 outsourced employees working in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) in Telangana had been issued stern warning after they were allegedly found filming videos on mobile app TikTok and chatting on different social media platforms during office hours.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Alis grandson also "landed" himself in a controversy recently after a video shot on mobile app TikTok showed him sitting atop a police vehicle that went viral. The Minister has said he would look into the matter.

...
Tags: hyderabad, tiktok, viral video
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Lack of proper training, unsupervised maintenance and the airline not adhering to 'basic maintenance practices' led to a young SpiceJet technician losing his life while servicing an aircraft at Kolkata airport in the early hours of July 9, a probe by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revealed. (Photo: File)

SpiceJet technician killed during maintenance due to lack of training: Officials

Citing the AIADMK MP's remark, Stalin said it was an 'artificial justification' for the change in stance and condemned it. (Photo: File)

Stalin calls AIADMK BJP's clone after TN ruling party supported triple talaq bill

Meanwhile, MP Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said any decision about the support of MLAs is the prerogative of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (Photo: File)

'Habitual turncoats': Congress leaders upset after 2 BJP MLAs support MP govt

The 7,500 tonnes of fish wealth in the river is depleting every year.

Alappuzha: Shut sewage plant increases pollution in Vembanad lake



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti-Sidharth gulp down 'Fire Paan' and their reactions are epic

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

The filmmaker took this comment in his stride and said "As a kid, I was always enchanted by the moon. I hope he books a ticket for me, it will be a nice trip." (Photo: File)
 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

17 flights diverted, train services suspended in parts of Mumbai due to heavy rains

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday flooding several areas and severely affecting the road, rail and air traffic. (Photo: ANI)

Kochi: Water sports hub put in cold storage

“It’s the ideal place for water sports activities as the IPL model boat races will be held there from this year onwards.

Madras HC upholds life sentence awarded to accused who murdered his relative’s son

Madras high court

Kochi: MCH gets digital imaging centre

The digital radiography test can be done for Rs 50 while the rate in private hospitals is Rs 500.

Sanskrit row: Drop George Hart’s essay from class 12 textbook – K S Azhagiri

K S Azhagiri (Photo: Vijay Arundeva I Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham