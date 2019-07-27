Heavy rains in Mumbai revive memories of 2005 fury

Fourteen years ago on this date, Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall, which caused havoc across the city, claiming many lives, and leaving the city paralysed. (Representational image)

Mumbai: Mumbai was lashed by rains on Friday but the impact was nowhere close to the monsoon fury of July 26, 2005, when the city received 944 mm rainfall in a single day.

The heavy downpour exactly 14 years later caused water-logging and traffic snarls in several parts of Mumbai and also led to flight delays.

Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai during next four hours, the IMD said.

Fourteen years ago on this date, Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall, which caused havoc across the city, claiming many lives, and leaving the city paralysed. These memories were revived by many on social media.

Meanwhile, the Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Friday afternoon following heavy rains over the past few days.

This comes a day after the Tansa lake, another key source of potable water for the metropolis, started overflowing.

Modak Sagar, located in adjoining Thane district on the Vaitarna River, is the third reservoir after the Tulsi and the Tansa to get filled to the brim.