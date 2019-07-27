Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 'He suffers fro ...
'He suffers from mental perversion': Swaraj hits out at Azam Khan over sexist remark

The incident drew the ire of leaders from across the spectrum, who have since demanded that Azam Khan face action or apologise.
Taking it to Twitter, she wrote: 'Azam Khan is known for making such statement which prove that he suffers from mental perversion.'
 Taking it to Twitter, she wrote: 'Azam Khan is known for making such statement which prove that he suffers from mental perversion.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Friday hit out at Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for the sexist remarks he made at BJP MP Rama Devi during a Lok Sabha debate on the Triple Talaq bill.

Taking it to Twitter, she wrote: “Azam Khan is known for making such statement which prove that he suffers from mental perversion. The statement that he made while addressing a lady Chairperson crossed all limits of decency. He deserves a stringent punishment to preserve the dignity and decorum of the House.”

 

The incident took place on Thursday and drew the ire of leaders from across the spectrum, who have since demanded that Azam Khan face action or apologise.

Rama Devi has demanded more stringent action against Khan, and said that he should be dismissed from the Lok Sabha as he has “never respected women”.

Smriti Irani said that women, regardless of their party affiliations, cannot be insulted. She further warned Khan that he can't misbehave and get away with the comment.

 

