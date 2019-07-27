Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Hyderabad: Gandhi Ho ...
Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital pulls up interns for TikTok video

Published Jul 27, 2019, 1:52 am IST
Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Sravan Kumar said that no Gandhi Hospital doctor or Gandhi Medical College student was involved in the incident.
The students were sent back to their colleges after the incident came to light. Dr Kumar said the physiotherapy department incharge was being issued notice for the incident.
 The students were sent back to their colleges after the incident came to light. Dr Kumar said the physiotherapy department incharge was being issued notice for the incident.

Hyderabad: Two students who were interning at the physiotherapy department of the Gandhi Hospital were suspended on Friday for making TikTok videos in the hospital premises during working hours. The hospital authorities came to know about the video after they posted it on social media and it was widely shared.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Sravan Kumar said that no Gandhi Hospital doctor or Gandhi Medical College student was involved in the incident. “The students who are seen in the video are trainees in the physiotherapy department who came from other colleges for apprenticeship,” Dr Kumar said.

 

The students were sent back to their colleges after the incident came to light. Dr Kumar said the physiotherapy department incharge was being issued notice for the incident.

Recently, 11 outsourced employees working in the Khammam Municipal Corporation also faced a pay cut for making TikTok videos at the office.

