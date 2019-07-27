Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Delhi gym trainer sh ...
Delhi gym trainer shoots employer who objected to public display of affection, held

Published Jul 27, 2019, 9:24 am IST
The accused has been identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Pahari Dheeraj, they said.
A pistol, three live cartridges, and a scooter were seized from his possession, police said, adding that his friend was also detained. (Representational image)
 A pistol, three live cartridges, and a scooter were seized from his possession, police said, adding that his friend was also detained. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A 35-year-old gym trainer was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing at his former employer in Civil Lines area after he was expelled from the job for public display of affection towards a female colleague, police said.

The accused has been identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Pahari Dheeraj, they said.

 

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the victim, identified as 37-year-old Rahul Gupta, was entering the gym after parking his car and a man wearing a helmet shot at him from a distance, they said. Gupta sustained a bullet injury on his stomach and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be normal.

The police interrogated the employees of the gym, Gupta's friends, and business partners.

"Thereafter, they scanned the nearby CCTV footage and arrested Kumar, who was expelled from the gym a few days ago," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Gupta had objected to Kumar's public display of affection towards his female colleague inside the gym, Prasad said.

Kumar, who is married, confessed to his crime and told the police that he, along with his minor friend, had arranged a pistol. On Thursday morning, he shot at Gupta when the latter was parking his car.

Kumar and his friend later fled from the spot, she added.

A pistol, three live cartridges, and a scooter were seized from his possession, police said, adding that his friend was also detained.

