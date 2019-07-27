Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 CWC plans secret bal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CWC plans secret ballot to select Congress chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published Jul 27, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Each member must be shortlist 4 names, submit to Sonia.
Congress logo
New Delhi: A secret ballot will be held for members of the Congress Working Committee to find a replacement for Rahul Gandhi as Congress president.

All CWC members will have to shortlist four names each and submit their choice, which will be eventually go to Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the parliamentary party.

 

This exercise will be conducted in secret — the names decided on by any individual member will not be shared with others. The most popular name will be discussed at the next CWC meet, to be held soon. The CWC has nearly 52 members.

As per the rules laid down for selecting candidates for the party chief’s post, the members are also expected to give reasons for choosing a particular candidate.

Sources said that at the next CWC meeting, there will be a bid to build a consensus on the “most popular name”. The person coming second in the shortlist could be named the “working president”, sources said. Many top leaders are in favour of having a “working president”, that is likely to be created to “prevent the complete concentration of power in one hand”.

Tags: congress working committee, congress chief rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


