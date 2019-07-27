Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Banners, letters of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Banners, letters of CPI (Maoist) found in Visakhapatnam

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
The letters alleged that police have been giving motorcycles and money to tribal youth to cover up their failures.
On Thursday, Maoists had put up posters and released letters to celebrate CPI (Maoist) martyrs commemoration week. (Photo: ANI)
Visakhapatnam: Banners and letters belonging to CPI (Maoist) Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) wing were found in Agency areas on Friday.

CPI (Maoist) party observes 'martyrs commemoration week' from 28 July to 3 August every year.

 

The letter further alleged that Visakhapatnam district police are carrying out false propaganda against Maoists.

Tribals are being forced to do rallies and make posters in the name of anti-Maoist associations. Tribal communities are being persecuted by the police, the letter said.

On Thursday, Maoists had put up posters and released letters to celebrate CPI (Maoist) martyrs commemoration week in R Kottagudem and Satyanarayanapuram villages in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Similar posters were also found in Veerabhadravaram village in Mulugu district. Here, posters were released in the name of Vajedu committee of CPI (Maoist).

...
Tags: cpim, banners, letters, martyrs day
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


