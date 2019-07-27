Nation Current Affairs 27 Jul 2019 Mumbai rains: 17 fli ...
Mumbai rains: 17 flights diverted, road blocked due to waterlogging

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2019, 8:09 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 8:31 am IST
Mumbai Police requested people not to venture in waterlogged areas and to maintain distance from the sea.
Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday flooding several areas and severely affecting the road, rail and air traffic.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) reported that 17 flights have been diverted so far. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the MIAL said that the flights are getting delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains since two hours.

 

Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.

"Very heavy rains in Kurla-Thane belt and very-very heavy rains beyond Kalyan. As a precautionary measure, we have suspended services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli. Services on all other corridors of Central railway are running," Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway said.

"City is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in water-logged areas and also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help," said Mumbai Police.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall intensity is "very likely" to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours.

"Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and formation of low-pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal, rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours," IMD said.

...
Tags: rains, flights, trains, roads, traffic, mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


