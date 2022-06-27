  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2022 Yashwant Sinha files ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Yashwant Sinha files nomination for Presidential poll

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 27, 2022, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2022, 1:17 pm IST
TRS leader K T Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was also present when Sinha filed his papers
Yashwant Sinha filing nomination for Presidential poll (ANI)
 Yashwant Sinha filing nomination for Presidential poll (ANI)

New Delhi: Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election, with a host of leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Farooq Abdullah accompanying him.

Significantly, TRS leader K T Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was also present when Sinha filed his papers.

However, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was not represented as Jharkhand's ruling party is yet to decide on whom to support in the presidential poll.

Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

After filing the nomination papers, Sinha paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar at their statues inside Parliament complex.

Sinha, a former bureaucrat and a union minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was decided as the joint candidate for the presidential election on June 21 at a meeting of several opposition leaders.

He is likely to launch his campaign from June 28 from Chennai in Tamil Nadu and will cover the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka as well during his first round of campaigning.

Top opposition leaders including NCP supremo Pawar, Congress leaders Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and A Raja, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Farooq Abdullah, CPI-M' Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja, were also present.

Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Misa Bharti, Revolutionary Socialist Party's N K Premchandran and Indian Union Muslim League's Mohammed Bashir and NCP's Praful Patel were also present.

NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers last week. 

...
Tags: yashwant sinha, 2022 presidential elections, yashwant sinha files nomination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Murmu files nomination papers for Prez election
TRS to support Yashwant Sinha in Presidential poll

Latest From Nation

TRS Working President and state IT, Industries Minister K T Rama Rao was present, along with party MPs, when Sinha filed his nomination for the top post. (File image/Twitter)

TRS to support Yashwant Sinha in Presidential poll

A two-day national level dance competition was held at Prism pub, Gachibowli on June 25 and 26. (Image credit: Facebook)

Two-day dance event at Prism pub

In a shocking case of medical negligence, a 9-month pregnant woman lost her unborn, after she was not allowed to use hospital lift. (Representational image)

Pregnant woman loses baby as hospital denies her entry to lift

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other supporting MLAs, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI)

BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Shiv Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Emergency remains 'dark spot' in history: PM Modi

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child during his visit to Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP dents SP's bastion, wins 2 Lok Sabha seats in bypoll

BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua receives his 'Certificate of Election' from District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj after winning the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections, in Azamgarh, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI)

Cabinet gives nod for 5G auctions; 72097.8 MHz spectrum to be put on block by July

A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. (Representational image: PTI)

Agnipath jobs: IAF gets 56,960 applications

Agnipath Registration closes on July 5 (Photo IAF)

Prime Minister heads for G7, to meet 12 world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->