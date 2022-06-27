Agnipath jobs: IAF gets 56,960 applications

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has received 56,960 applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme till Sunday, within three days of the registration process getting under way on Friday, a week after violent protests against it rocked several states.

“56,960! That’s the total number of applications received till date from future Agniveers in response to the Agnipath recruitment application process on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Registration closes on July 5,” the IAF stated on Twitter on Sunday.

The government had unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14 to recruit youth aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 for a four-year tenure.