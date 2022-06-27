  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2022 Agnipath jobs: IAF g ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Agnipath jobs: IAF gets 56,960 applications

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 27, 2022, 8:52 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2022, 8:52 am IST
The government had unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14 to recruit youth aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 for a four-year tenure
Agnipath Registration closes on July 5 (Photo IAF)
 Agnipath Registration closes on July 5 (Photo IAF)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has received 56,960 applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme till Sunday, within three days of the registration process getting under way on Friday, a week after violent protests against it rocked several states.

“56,960! That’s the total number of applications received till date from future Agniveers in response to the Agnipath recruitment application process on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Registration closes on July 5,” the IAF stated on Twitter on Sunday.

The government had unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14 to recruit youth aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 for a four-year tenure.     

...
Tags: agnipath scheme, agnipath applications
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 27 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Speaker M B Rajesh urged them several times to refrain from disrupting the question hour of the House, but the opposition members did not pay heed. (ANI file image)

Opposition disrupts Kerala Assembly session over vandalism of Rahul Gandhi's office

Political analysts say that a majority of the community-based complaints coming in at Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam were of the poor basic amenities like bad road conditions, drainage and drinking water problems and lack of development of public spaces. — Representational image/DC

YSRC government to spend Rs 12 crore more in every constituency

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will participate in Satyagraha Deeksha at the Malkajgiri crossroads on Monday. — DC Image

TPCC gears up for Agnipath protest today

Sanjay Kumar (in picture) said several TRS leaders are fed up with the family politics in the state and have joined the BJP. — DC Image

TRS failed to control crime in Telangana: Bandi



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Emergency remains 'dark spot' in history: PM Modi

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child during his visit to Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP dents SP's bastion, wins 2 Lok Sabha seats in bypoll

BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua receives his 'Certificate of Election' from District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj after winning the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections, in Azamgarh, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI)

Cabinet gives nod for 5G auctions; 72097.8 MHz spectrum to be put on block by July

A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. (Representational image: PTI)

Prime Minister heads for G7, to meet 12 world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)

No jobs for arsonists, declare armed forces

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Centre, Tuesday announced the short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->