Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2021 Vizag residents oppo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vizag residents oppose property tax hike, to stage dharna tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 28, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Draft notification on property tax issued ignoring the elected GVMC Council
A file photo of Visakhapatnam city. (DC)
 A file photo of Visakhapatnam city. (DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former civil servants, teachers and well-known personalities of Visakhapatnam strongly objected to the abnormal hike in property tax being imposed by the state government.

At a webinar held on property tax on Sunday, several speakers said at a time when the people were facing severe impact of Covid-19 pandemic second wave, many states were either waiving taxes or giving some concessions whereas the Andhra Pradesh government was taking ruthless decisions by imposing heavy taxation changing the system of levying property tax from rental basis to capital value of property. The webinar was organised by Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents Welfare Association (VARWA).

 

They said the draft notification on property tax issued by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner ignoring the recently elected GVMC Council was unconstitutional and undemocratic because arbitrary taxation without representation was not valid in any law.

“The government is supposed to present a white paper before the people giving the expenditure and income and explain the need for enhancing the taxes,” said  EAS Sarma, former energy secretary and convenor for Forum for Better Visakha.

“As per the report of the Controller and Auditor General, AP is full of debts. In order to borrow additional loans for coming out of debts, the state government is implementing programmes like urban reforms, electricity reforms and others as being imposed by the Central government. Since they are harmful to people, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments have not implemented them. We should resist involving all sections of people,” said A Aja Sarma, general secretary, Forum for Development of North Andhra.  

 

“It is inhuman to bring in such an ordinance levying heavy taxation when people are in distress. There is no meaning in taxing vacant lands because they do not yield any income to the owner,” said O Naresh Kumar, CEO, Symbiosis and vice president, IT Park Association.

The members of various residents’ welfare associations are planning to organise dharnas at the GVMC headquarters and all zonal offices in Visakhapatnam on June 29, said BB Ganesh, general secretary of VARWA.

...
Tags: vizag, property tax, visakhapatnam, gvmc, property tax hike, gvmc council, heavy taxation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

In recent months terrorists from Pakistan have been increasingly using drones to drop weapons and drugs across the international border in Jammu and Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Drone attacks likely to alter threat perception in India

Special security force arrives at Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo:PTI)

Drones set off twin blasts at Jammu airbase, spark scare

As many as 15,558 claims on 53,566 acres of forest land under Podu by tribals were pending with the state government. (DC file photo)

Telangana missing woods for trees

Police are mounting pressure on the Maoists to surrender through their family members after some Maoist leaders succumbed to coronavirus. (DC file photo)

Combing operations intensified in old Adilabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Delta Plus variant: Centre asks Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures

Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu logs 9 cases of Delta Plus variant, one death

Health workers and volunteers from Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for burial in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka too will reject national parties in 2023 polls: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

APPSC dispenses with interviews for recruitments in government service

The reforms were implemented as per the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the then Special Chief Secretary J Satyanarayana. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham