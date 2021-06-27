Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2021 India records 50,040 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

ANI
Published Jun 27, 2021, 11:48 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 11:48 am IST
The number of cases is 2.7 higher than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As many 50,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The number of cases is 2.7 higher than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698.

 

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 45th consecutive day, with 57,944 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,86,403. The recovery rate stands at 96.75 per cent.

With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,33,183, including 2,92,51,029 recoveries and 3,95,751 deaths.

The active cases constitute about 1.94 per cent of the total cases.

Around 32.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the country's vaccination drive. 64.25 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 40,42,65,101 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

...
Tags: india covid, india covid 19, india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Mango produce dumped on the roadside. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka farmers dump tonnes of mangoes on roadside as prices fall

The Centre informed about the projected availability of COVID-19 vaccines in an affidavit filed in the suo motu case. (Photo: PTI/File)

135 crore vaccine doses to be available between August-Dec: Centre to Supreme Court

The auto has been painted a light blue colour from top to bottom and features large replicas of syringes protruding from all sides. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai artist designs auto-rickshaw to create Covid vaccination awareness

The indigenously developed Pinaka rocket was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. (Photo: Twitter/@DRDO_India)

DRDO test-fires two enhanced range rockets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

APPSC dispenses with interviews for recruitments in government service

The reforms were implemented as per the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the then Special Chief Secretary J Satyanarayana. (PTI Photo)

Tomar appeals farmers to end 7-month long protest, says ready to resume talks

Farmers' protest had started on November 26 last year and has now completed seven months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Statehood should be restored to J&K before holding Assembly poll, says Omar Abdullah

Omar told reporters it was made clear to the Centre during the PM's meeting that the statehood should be restored to J&K before holding Assembly polls. (PTI Photo)

Delta Plus variant: Centre asks Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures

Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka too will reject national parties in 2023 polls: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham