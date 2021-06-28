Combing operations intensified in old Adilabad

Police are mounting pressure on the Maoists to surrender through their family members after some Maoist leaders succumbed to coronavirus. (DC file photo)

ADILABAD: Adilabad police have intensified combing operations across forests against suspected Maoist movements and the possibility that some extremists could have entered old Adilabad district for Covid treatment after taking shelter in the forests by taking advantage of the greenery.

Police have conducted combing operations in Dhanthanpalli, Dongachintha and Chapral forest areas in Utnoor area while forest areas in the Boath mandal that shares border with Maharashtra and also in the Kadam forest area in old Adilabad district. Police officials from Utnoor and Indravelli also participated in the combing operations in their region.

Reportedly, local police recently alerted a senior politician to leave the place as early as possible when he went to attend a family funeral in an interior village in Boath mandal.

Police officials are trying to ascertain the information about such movements through informants and to confirm whether Maoists had actually entered the district or whether some local militants are carrying out Maoists’ activities.

The general perception is that Maoists take advantage of the monsoon that ushers in greenery and there is abundant water availability in the forest areas to carry out their activities underground.

On the other hand, police are mounting pressure on the Maoists to surrender through their family members after some Maoist leaders succumbed to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, security to MLAs has been enhanced and they are being asked not to venture into forests and interior villages without informing the local police.