Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2021 Chennai artist desig ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai artist designs auto-rickshaw to create Covid vaccination awareness

ANI
Published Jun 27, 2021, 8:39 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 8:39 am IST
The artist made the design out of waste pipe, old plastic bottles and other discarded materials
The auto has been painted a light blue colour from top to bottom and features large replicas of syringes protruding from all sides. (Photo: ANI)
 The auto has been painted a light blue colour from top to bottom and features large replicas of syringes protruding from all sides. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: A Chennai-based artist has designed an auto modelled after vaccines in an attempt to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccinations and to encourage people to take their shots.

The artist, Goutham, founder of the art firm R Kingdom, made the design out of waste pipe, old plastic bottles and other discarded materials.

 

The auto has been painted a light blue colour from top to bottom and features large replicas of syringes protruding from all sides. A large replica of a vaccine vial has also been mounted at the top to represent COVID-19 vaccines.

"Many people are afraid of getting vaccinated. Through this special auto, I hope to make people understand the importance of vaccines, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic," Goutham said.

He added that the result of the drive had been positive so far.

In the tie-up with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Goutham has also created 'COVID helmets' and 'COVID weapons' to spread awareness and distributed pamphlets explaining the importance of getting vaccinated.

 

...
Tags: auto driver
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Horoscope 27 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The indigenously developed Pinaka rocket was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. (Photo: Twitter/@DRDO_India)

DRDO test-fires two enhanced range rockets

The Vice President during an interaction with the Chairman and other officials of Visakhapatnam Port Trust in Visakhapatnam. (Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Venkaiah Naidu calls for making India a maritime leader

Revanth Reddy met senior party leader K. Jana Reddy after being appointed as the new TPCC chief on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Revanth Reddy — new TPCC chief — a fighter to the core

TMC leader Yashwant Sinha (4L) with NCP President Sharad Pawar (C) and other Rashtriya Manch leaders after a meeting at Pawar's residence, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

NCP hints Opposition alliance not possible without Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

APPSC dispenses with interviews for recruitments in government service

The reforms were implemented as per the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the then Special Chief Secretary J Satyanarayana. (PTI Photo)

Tomar appeals farmers to end 7-month long protest, says ready to resume talks

Farmers' protest had started on November 26 last year and has now completed seven months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Statehood should be restored to J&K before holding Assembly poll, says Omar Abdullah

Omar told reporters it was made clear to the Centre during the PM's meeting that the statehood should be restored to J&K before holding Assembly polls. (PTI Photo)

Delta Plus variant: Centre asks Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures

Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka too will reject national parties in 2023 polls: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham